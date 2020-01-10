Menu

Crime

Apparent break-in at east-end Toronto co-working space causes severe damage

By Alanna Rizza Global News
Posted January 10, 2020 9:28 pm
Amanda Munday, founder of The Workaround, says the damage was found on Friday.
Amanda Munday, founder of The Workaround, says the damage was found on Friday. Handout

Toronto police say they are investigating an apparent break-in at a co-working space in the city’s east end that was severely damaged.

Amanda Munday, founder of The Workaround, said a staff member made the discovery Friday morning after noticing the front door was jimmied open.

The Workaround, which is located at Woodbine and Danforth avenues, is a co-working space that provides onsite child care services.

Munday said the space was turned over and one of the rooms had several holes in the wall where it was smashed, leaving bits of brick and drywall scattered on the floor.

“It feels like we’ve been violated. It’s devastating. I’m a small business owner. I don’t come from money,” said Munday, adding that she doesn’t know how much of the damage her insurance will cover.

She said she doesn’t understand why her business was broken into since there was nothing valuable to steal, but added she immediately notified police.

Const. David Hopkinson confirmed officers are looking into the incident, but he declined to comment further citing the ongoing investigation.

Meanwhile, Munday said she and her staff are left feeling shaken up.

“It’s scary for me as a business owner and it’s scary for my staff – we’re mostly women that work here,” she said.

