Crime

Man wanted after series of break-ins, sexual assault in Mimico: Toronto police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted October 11, 2019 11:25 am
Police allege the incidents happened early Thursday.
Police allege the incidents happened early Thursday. Handout / Toronto Police

Toronto police say a man is wanted after a series of break-ins and a sexual assault in the city’s Mimico neighbourhood early Thursday.

Police said at around 5:30 a.m., a man attempted to break into a house in the area of Royal York Road and Evans Avenue but fled after encountering the homeowners.

A short time later, the same man allegedly tried to enter another home, but again fled when people inside the home became aware.

Investigators said the man then rang the doorbell of two other homes but fled after the homeowners opened their doors.

Police allege around 6:15 a.m., the same man entered a home through an unlocked door and sexually assaulted a 53-year-old woman.

An hour later, the man entered another home and confronted a woman but left when he became aware of another person inside, police said.

He is described as five-feet-eight-inches tall with a thin to medium build, unshaven beard and short black hair. He was reportedly wearing dark pants, a hooded top with a zipper, a black t-shirt and dark shoes.

Police said 28-year-old Terence Frezell of Newmarket is wanted in connection with the incidents.

Anyone with information is asked to call 416-808-7474 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

Police are reminding residents in the area to ensure all potential entry points into their homes are locked overnight.

