Man charged after alleged break-in and stabbing in downtown Toronto
TORONTO – A Toronto man is facing six charges after an alleged early-morning break-in and attack on a woman.
Police allege the man broke into an apartment in the downtown core at 1:30 a.m. Tuesday and woke up a 57-year-old woman who was sleeping inside.
They allege the man demanded money, then forced her to go outside with the idea of making her withdraw more from the bank.
Once outside, police say the woman called for help and the man stabbed her.
They say the suspect fled the scene, but was caught a short time later.
The 39-year-old man is now facing charges that include one count each of aggravated assault, forcible confinement and break and enter.
