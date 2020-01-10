Menu

Nova Scotia Power

Nova Scotia Power to activate emergency operations centre Saturday evening

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted January 10, 2020 2:02 pm
Global News Morning Forecast: January 10
WATCH: Alyse Hand gives us the weather forecast for the Maritimes.

Nova Scotia Power will activate its emergency operations centre on Saturday ahead of a winter storm arriving in the region.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the region, forecasting rain across Nova Scotia on Saturday evening.

The rain will then turn into a mixture of freezing rain and ice pellets as temperatures fall on Sunday.

The national weather forecaster says northern areas of the province could see 10 to 15 centimetres of ice pellets or snowfall, while other areas of the province could see “significant ice accretion.”

Nova Scotia Power says it is gearing up ahead of the storm.

“With the variability in the forecasts and the rapidly changing temperatures, we are making preparations accordingly,” said Matt Drover, storm lead for Nova Scotia Power.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re staffing up our customer care centre and moving crews into position throughout the province to ensure we can respond as needed for our customers.”

The utility company is recommending residents continue to monitor weather forecasts, charge electronic devices and prepare emergency kits before the storm arrives.

