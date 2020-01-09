Menu

Weather

Rain, abnormal temperatures approaching the Maritimes this weekend: Environment Canada

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted January 9, 2020 3:44 pm
Updated January 9, 2020 3:52 pm
Global News Morning Forecast: January 9
Alyse Hand gives us the weather forecast for the Maritimes.

More messy weather is expected to hit the Maritimes this weekend, according to Environment Canada.

In a special weather statement issued Thursday, the national weather forecaster said a developing storm is expected to spread rain across Nova Scotia and New Brunswick on Saturday.

“Temperatures are expected to reach the freezing mark Friday, and climb well above it Saturday,” the special weather statement reads. “(Rain) will likely turn into a mixture of freezing rain and ice pellets on Sunday.”

READ MORE: Heavy snow forces closure of all public schools in Nova Scotia

Environment Canada says the changeover from rain to snow could occur quicker over Cape Breton, leading to potentially more snowfall accumulation.

“While it is too soon to provide specific details about amounts, significant impacts from these changing precipitations are possible,” Environment Canada said.

Heavy snow blankets Nova Scotia, prompts widespread closures
Heavy snow blankets Nova Scotia, prompts widespread closures

Snowfall warnings have been issued for Inverness County and Victoria County, with hazardous winter conditions expected for the area.

Additional information will be provided as the details become more certain.

