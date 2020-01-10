Menu

Crime

Thirty-three charged during Winnipeg police holiday checkstop program

By Global News
Posted January 10, 2020 2:00 pm
Drinking driving
Winnipeg police charged 33 people with impaired driving related offences this holiday season. . File Photo / Getty Images

Thirty-three people were charged with impaired-driving-related offences during the Winnipeg Police Service‘s holiday checkstop program.

In total, police stopped 1,373 vehicles and administered 1,191 roadside breath tests over the holidays, according to a police news release.

Of those 1,191 breath tests, 20 people received warnings and 11 failed outright.

Just one person tested positive for cannabis, police say. Charges for that person are pending toxicology results.

Police issued five immediate roadside prohibitions after those people failed roadside breath tests.

Police also issued 27 traffic tickets during this year’s checkstop program.

READ MORE: Warning gets your car impounded: Manitoba’s new impaired driving laws now in effect

Winnipeg police stopped far fewer drivers this holiday season than during last year’s. According to the Winnipeg police’s 2018 numbers, officers stopped 7,667 vehicles during its holiday checkstop program — a 6,294 drop year-to-year.

Story continues below advertisement

Despite stopping fewer vehicles, police administered more tests. In 2018, police administered just 424 breath tests — 767 fewer than this year.

READ MORE: Manitoba’s new impaired driving laws problematic, Winnipeg lawyer says

New provincial impaired driving legislation came into effect in mid-December.

Under the new rules effective Dec. 16, drivers registering a blood alcohol content of .05 to .079 on a roadside test will be fined $400 for a first offence, $500 for a second and $600 for any subsequent warnings.

Drivers registering a warning also see their vehicles impounded for three, seven or 30 days for their first, second, and subsequent violations, and are forced to install an ignition interlock system (an in-car breath screening device) after a third violation.

On Nov. 8, Winnipeg Police Service Chief Danny Smyth announced a rollback in traffic enforcement and the checkstop program among other measures, as the service battled a spate of violent crime.

—With files from Erik Pindera

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
