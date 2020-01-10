10 charged, 10 arrested in Campbell River drug-trafficking investigation

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in Campbell River say 10 people have been charged, and police have recommended charges against 10 others in a major drug-trafficking investigation.

The investigation, dubbed E-Parody, resulted in the seizure of fentanyl, carfentanil, heroin, morphine, cocaine and methamphetamine, according to RCMP.

Police say the investigation was conducted in November and December 2019.

“This investigation shows we are not looking at drugs that are contaminated with fentanyl in town,” said Campbell River RCMP spokesperson Const. Maury Tyre.

“People are knowingly requesting and distributing fentanyl. What is very concerning is the appearance of carfentanil in tested drug samples.”

The B.C. Coroners Service says 45 people died of suspected drug overdoses in Campbell River between 2017 and 2019.

Charges against the 10 accused include trafficking in a controlled substance and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Nine of the 10 people charged are from Campbell River, while one man is from Surrey.

The names of the accused are:

Jasondeep Johal, of Surrey

Jesse Tweet, of Campbell River

Joseph Russell, of Campbell River

Tanya Newell, of Campbell River

Preston Jaramillo, of Campbell River

Mickey Balla, of Campbell River

Sandra Robinson/Burridge, of Campbell River

Rae-Anne Gillespie, of Campbell River

Laurence Drake, of Campbell River

Barbara Norris, of Campbell River