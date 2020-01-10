Menu

Crime

10 charged, 10 arrested in Campbell River drug-trafficking investigation

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 10, 2020 1:08 pm
RCMP have charged 10 people in Campbell River in connection with a drug-trafficking investigation.
RCMP in Campbell River say 10 people have been charged, and police have recommended charges against 10 others in a major drug-trafficking investigation.

The investigation, dubbed E-Parody, resulted in the seizure of fentanyl, carfentanil, heroin, morphine, cocaine and methamphetamine, according to RCMP.

Police say the investigation was conducted in November and December 2019.

READ MORE: Secret police study finds crime networks could have laundered over $1B through Vancouver homes in 2016

“This investigation shows we are not looking at drugs that are contaminated with fentanyl in town,” said Campbell River RCMP spokesperson Const. Maury Tyre.

“People are knowingly requesting and distributing fentanyl. What is very concerning is the appearance of carfentanil in tested drug samples.”

The B.C. Coroners Service says 45 people died of suspected drug overdoses in Campbell River between 2017 and 2019.

Canadian government taking “significant steps” to combat opioid crisis: Public Safety Minister
Charges against the 10 accused include trafficking in a controlled substance and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Nine of the 10 people charged are from Campbell River, while one man is from Surrey.

The names of the accused are:

  • Jasondeep Johal, of Surrey
  • Jesse Tweet, of Campbell River
  • Joseph Russell, of Campbell River
  • Tanya Newell, of Campbell River
  • Preston Jaramillo, of Campbell River
  • Mickey Balla, of Campbell River
  • Sandra Robinson/Burridge, of Campbell River
  • Rae-Anne Gillespie, of Campbell River
  • Laurence Drake, of Campbell River
  • Barbara Norris, of Campbell River
