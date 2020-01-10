1 arrested after traffic stop leads to seizure of drugs in Peterborough County: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

A St. Catharines, Ont., man faces drug-related charges following a traffic stop in Cavan Monaghan Township on Thursday night.

According to Peterborough County OPP, officers stopped a vehicle for speeding.

READ MORE: Peterborough men charged after allegedly stealing from church parishioners during service

The subsequent investigation determined the driver was in possession of drugs, police say. He was arrested and officers also located and seized cocaine, fentanyl, cannabis, scales, cellphones and cash from the vehicle.

Isaiah Coley Lewis, 22, of St. Catharines was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds obtained by crime under $5,000.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to make a court appearance in Peterborough on Friday, OPP said.

4:36 Peterborough Deputy Police Chief on the Opioid Crisis as 2020 begins Peterborough Deputy Police Chief on the Opioid Crisis as 2020 begins

Story continues below advertisement