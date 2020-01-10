Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

1 arrested after traffic stop leads to seizure of drugs in Peterborough County: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 10, 2020 10:41 am
Updated January 10, 2020 10:43 am
opp
Peterborough County OPP say officers seized drugs during a traffic stop on Thursday night. Don Mitchell / Global News

A St. Catharines, Ont., man faces drug-related charges following a traffic stop in Cavan Monaghan Township on Thursday night.

According to Peterborough County OPP, officers stopped a vehicle for speeding.

READ MORE: Peterborough men charged after allegedly stealing from church parishioners during service

The subsequent investigation determined the driver was in possession of drugs, police say. He was arrested and officers also located and seized cocaine, fentanyl, cannabis, scales, cellphones and cash from the vehicle.

Isaiah Coley Lewis, 22, of St. Catharines was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds obtained by crime under $5,000.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to make a court appearance in Peterborough on Friday, OPP said.

Peterborough Deputy Police Chief on the Opioid Crisis as 2020 begins
Peterborough Deputy Police Chief on the Opioid Crisis as 2020 begins
Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
FentanylCannabisCocaineDrug BustDrug TraffickingPeterborough CountyTraffic StopPeterborough County OPPCavan-MonaghanCavan Monaghan TownshipCavan
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.