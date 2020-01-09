Edmonton Oilers start slow but rally to win in Montreal

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Oilers scored three goals in the third period to score a 4-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens Thursday night.

The Oilers are 4-0-1 in their last five games and 3-0-1 with a game to go on their five-game road trip.

Montreal’s Phillip Danault scored the only goal of the first period, whacking in his own rebound with 7:25 to go. The Canadiens were in control, outshooting the Oilers 14-6.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi added to Montreal’s lead early in the second.

Edmonton’s Riley Sheahan fired one over goaltender Carey Price’s glove to pull the Oilers within one. It was Sheahan’s fifth goal of the season.

Goaltender Mike Smith held the Oilers in it with several good saves in the second. Late in the frame, the Canadiens’ Nate Thompson had Smith beat on a breakaway but hit the post with his backhand.

Edmonton forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins bagged his 10th goal early in the third, ripping in a shot from the slot on the power play.

Alex Chiasson put the Oilers ahead with 10:20 left when he knifed in a pass from Oscar Klefbom.

The Canadiens pulled Price with two minutes left. Edmonton’s Josh Archibald sealed it with an empty-netter in the final minute.

Smith, making his fourth straight start, made 35 saves for the win.

The Oilers (24-17-5) play in Calgary on Saturday.

