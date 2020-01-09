Up to 25 cm possible as Metro Vancouver preps for 1st snowfall of the season

Send this page to someone via email

After more than a week of stormy Pacific weather blowing across Southern B.C., the South Coast is poised to get its first real taste of winter on Friday.

Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, Howe Sound and eastern parts of Vancouver Island.

The agency says up to five centimetres of snow are possible near sea level, while five to 15 centimetres are possible inland.

At higher elevations, including the North Shore and Burnaby Mountain, it said between 15 and 25 centimetres could fall, as a moist low front arrives amid freezing temperatures overnight.

1/2 There's been a lot of talk about SNOW for the South Coast & Metro #Vancouver. After pouring over all the details from various models and comparing with historical events, here is the latest forecast. Trace to 25cm?? Yup! See Tweet#2 below for more details.#BCstorm pic.twitter.com/2o3N7pByRC — ECCC Weather British Columbia (@ECCCWeatherBC) January 9, 2020

Here's the forecast snowfall for the South Coast. (For Metro Vancouver see previous tweet). Stay tuned for Snowfall and Wind Warnings here: https://t.co/pnJYSMpkU4#BCStorm pic.twitter.com/rcnyDtKzlZ — ECCC Weather British Columbia (@ECCCWeatherBC) January 9, 2020

“As is frequently the case, snowfall amounts will vary with elevation and proximity to the ocean,” Environment Canada advises.

“This storm will also bring strong southeasterly winds to regions near the Strait of Georgia.”

Environment Canada said the snow is expected to be wet, and that there is the potential for tree damage and power outages.

The forecast calls for snow to change to rain near midday on Friday, however Environment Canada warns more snow is possible on the weekend as cool air flows down from the Gulf of Alaska.

Travel troubles?

BC Ferries is anticipating winds in excess of 90 km/hr on Friday morning and warns there could be sailing delays or cancellations on major routes.

Passengers are being advised to watch BC Ferries website for updates on conditions.

With the region facing its first potential snowfall of the season, commuters are also being warned to plan ahead and leave extra time to get to their destinations.

TransLink says it has activated its snow plan, which includes calling in extra staff to help coordinate customer service.

It’s also coupling Millennium Line trains into four-car units to boost capacity, and is deploying trucks to de-ice bus trolley lines.

If there’s a significant amount of snow, the agency says it will replace articulated buses with shorter counterparts in steep and slippery areas, and deploy “tire socks” on buses headed to Burnaby Mountain and parts of the North Shore.

TransLink will also add attendants to Expo and Millennium Line SkyTrains and deploy de-icer on SkyTrain power rails if there is more snow. It will also add staffing to the HandyDART system, it said.

The City of Vancouver says crews had already hit the road Thursday to lay salt and brine priority routes, and that plows are on 24-hour standby if needed.

“Should we see accumulations, our priorities include arterials, bus routes, bridges, emergency routes, school routes and priority bike lanes,” said the city.

“We also prioritize bus stops, arterial corner ramps and pedestrian pathways along the seawall and the Arbutus Greenway.”

Homeless concerns

With temperatures around zero and precipitation in the forecast, Vancouver is also planning to activate warming centres starting on Sunday, Jan. 12.

The city says the centres will be open to anyone, and that users can bring carts and pets inside. People with their own bedding will also be allowed to sleep in the centres, and hot drinks and snacks will be available.

The Powell Street Getaway, across from Oppenheimer Park, is already operating as a warming centre and will remain open every night until Jan. 15, the city said.

Additional warming centres will include:

Jan. 12-Jan. 14

Britannia Community Centre (Hours: 9 pm to 8:30 am)

Vancouver Aquatic Centre (Hours: 10 pm to 6 am)

Overdose Prevention Society (Hours: 11 pm to 8 am)

Jan. 15

Britannia Community Centre (Hours: 9 pm to 8:30 am)

Overdose Prevention Society (Hours: 11 pm to 8 am )