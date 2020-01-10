Ferry cancellations, sloppy roads amid Metro Vancouver’s first snow of the season

Send this page to someone via email

It’s shaping up to be a sloppy commute for many Metro Vancouverites.

Wet snow began falling across the region overnight, and is forecast to continue until shifting to rain around noon.

Environment Canada has maintained a snowfall warning which anticipates anywhere from five to 25 centimetres of snow.

There's a mixed bag of weather for the South Coast this morning – snow, rain & strong winds! Here are our warnings: https://t.co/d3lp33wRFW Please send us your weather reports, snowfall measurements (including location) & pictures using #BCStorm Stay safe! pic.twitter.com/SFvnxmktip — ECCC Weather British Columbia (@ECCCWeatherBC) January 10, 2020

Areas on the North Shore or near Burnaby Mountain are forecast to trend towards the higher end of that forecast, while areas near the water could see little to no snow accumulation.

“As this weather system holds over the Lower Mainland we will have wet snow, a number of areas with accumulations could reach 10 to 15 centimeters, especially a little higher up on the North Shore,” said Global BC meteorologist Mark Madryga.

“Down low, a lot less. And by afternoon, everything should turn over to straight rain here in Metro Vancouver as we reach a high of four degrees.”

Commuters are urged to have proper winter tires, use their headlights and to slow down and drive for the conditions.

In anticipation of the snow, TransLink configured its Millennium Line trains in four-car configurations to increase capacity.

However, the agency says the move also means the line is running at a reduced frequency.

So far, TransLink is not reporting any major problems on buses or SkyTrain.

Due to snowy & icy weather, please dress for the elements, wear proper footwear and expect some service disruptions throughout the day. There may be extra crowding on some routes due to additional passengers & some 60’ buses will be changed to 40’ where possible. ^kv — TransLink BC (@TransLink) January 10, 2020

School closures

By 6:30 a.m., only two school closures had been announced, both in Abbotsford:

St. James Elementary

St. John Brebeuf Secondary

Windy weather

Along with the snow, wind warnings are in effect for a number of areas on the South Coast.

Metro Vancouver’s southern areas, inclujding Surrey, Langley, Richmond and Delta are forecast to get sustained winds of up to 70 km/hr, with gusts of up to 90 km/hr.

Greater Victoria, the Southern Gulf Islands and eastern Vancouver Island are forecast to get winds of up to 60 km/hr, with gusts of up to 80 km/hr.

The wind warnings have prompted BC Ferries to warn travellers that there have been sailing cancellations on a number of major routes:

Tsawwassen – Swartz Bay

Tsawwassen – Duke Point

Horseshoe Bay – Departure Bay

Tsawwassen – Southern Gulf Islands

Powell River – Comox

BC Ferries spokesperson Deborah Marshall said cancellations were expected to persist throughout the morning, and advised travellers to check the company’s website before heading to a terminal.

Homeless concerns

The City of Vancouver has already opened the Powell Street Getaway, across from Oppenheimer Park, as a warming centre for the city’s homeless, and says it will remain open nightly until Jan. 15.

With temperatures forecast to plunge over the weekend, the city is also planning to open additional warming shelters in the days to come:

Jan. 12-Jan. 14

Britannia Community Centre (Hours: 9 pm to 8:30 am)

Vancouver Aquatic Centre (Hours: 10 pm to 6 am)

Overdose Prevention Society (Hours: 11 pm to 8 am)

Jan. 15

Britannia Community Centre (Hours: 9 pm to 8:30 am)

Overdose Prevention Society (Hours: 11 pm to 8 am )