Innisfil, Ont. man faces 94 charges following break-in spree: South Simcoe police

South Simcoe police say they’ve laid 94 charges against an Innisfil man following a multi-jurisdictional investigation into an extensive break-in spee.

Since September, four schools, four churches and nine businesses in Bradford and Innisfil were broken into during the overnight hours by an unknown suspect who mainly targeted safes, police say.

As a result of an investigation, police say they identified a suspect, who was arrested on Monday.

Officers executed a search warrant at an Innisfil home, where a number of items were seized, including an ATV, safes, cash registers and cutting tools.

ARREST IN BREAK-AND-ENTER SPREE: South Simcoe Police Service officers have laid 94 charges against 33-year-old William Pittman of Innisfil following a multi-jurisdictional investigation into a large break-and-enter spree. Media Release – https://t.co/wTFrAIyjko pic.twitter.com/0pEdYokPCn — South Simcoe Police (@SouthSimcoePS) January 9, 2020

William Pittman, 33, from Innisfil was charged with 17 counts of breaking and entering, 15 counts of possession of break-in instruments, nine counts of theft, nine counts of disguise with intent, 16 counts of mischief and 28 counts of failure to comply.

Police say Pittman is in custody and that the investigation is ongoing in Simcoe County.

Officers say they’re looking to hear from anyone with information who may have been victimized or witnessed suspicious activity.

