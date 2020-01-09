Foul play not suspected after body found in Kelowna alley

Send this page to someone via email

Police have not yet released any details but witnesses have told Global News that a body was found late Thursday morning behind the Kelowna Gospel Mission.

Police and paramedics were called to an alley in the 200 Block of Leon Avenue at around 9:30 a.m.

The body is believed to be that of a young male.

The circumstances surrounding his death are not known.

Staff at the Gospel Mission said they don’t believe the victim was a client of theirs.

The death does not appear to be suspicious, according to B.C. Coroners Service spokesperson Andy Watson.