Foul play not suspected after body found in Kelowna alley

Police have not yet released any details but witnesses have told Global News that a body was found late Thursday morning behind the Kelowna Gospel Mission.
Police and paramedics were called to an alley in the 200 Block of Leon Avenue at around 9:30 a.m.
The body is believed to be that of a young male.
The circumstances surrounding his death are not known.
Staff at the Gospel Mission said they don’t believe the victim was a client of theirs.
The death does not appear to be suspicious, according to B.C. Coroners Service spokesperson Andy Watson.
