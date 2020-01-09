Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Body Found Behind Gospel Mission

Foul play not suspected after body found in Kelowna alley

By Klaudia Van Emmerik Global News
Posted January 9, 2020 3:58 pm
Updated January 9, 2020 4:17 pm
Police and ambulance paramedics respond to an alley in the 200-block of Leon Avenue Thursday morning where a body was discovered.
Police and ambulance paramedics respond to an alley in the 200-block of Leon Avenue Thursday morning where a body was discovered.

Police have not yet released any details but witnesses have told Global News that a body was found late Thursday morning behind the Kelowna Gospel Mission.

Police and paramedics were called to an alley in the 200 Block of Leon Avenue at around 9:30 a.m.

The body is believed to be that of a young male.

Contributed
Contributed Contributed

The circumstances surrounding his death are not known.

Story continues below advertisement

Staff at the Gospel Mission said they don’t believe the victim was a client of theirs.

The death does not appear to be suspicious, according to B.C. Coroners Service spokesperson Andy Watson.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Body Found Behind Gospel MissionBody Found in Kelowna
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.