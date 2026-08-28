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Summerland’s Twisted Whiskers closing as owner says wildfire added to business struggles

By Cohan Sassaman Global News
Posted August 28, 2026 8:56 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Wildfire impacts on Summerland businesses'
Wildfire impacts on Summerland businesses
The town of Summerland is still coming to grips with the damage done by the Bald Range wildfire. And while the town centre remains largely intact, as Cohan Sassaman reports, businesses are still struggling to recover.
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A Summerland, B.C., thrift store will permanently close its doors in December, after two difficult years in business and a summer tourism season disrupted by the Bald Range wildfire.

Owner Jules Zest says she was already considering closing Twisted Whiskers Café and Thrift Store before the fire, but the challenges of this summer helped make the decision easier.

Jules Zest sitting in her thrift store/cafe. The store will be closing in December. View image in full screen
Jules Zest sitting in her thrift store/cafe. The store will be closing in December. Cohan Sassaman

“It was on the burner already. I was already thinking I needed to close,” Zest said.

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Zest opened the store hoping to create a space where people could shop, socialize and make art.

“I really wanted this place where people could come and hang out and have friends and do art,” she said.

But keeping a small business going has been difficult. Zest says the summer season is particularly important because strong sales can help businesses get through the rest of the year.

Twisted Whiskers thrift ran for over 2 years. It had many lives and the final one will be a glass fusing work shop starting in October. View image in full screen
Twisted Whiskers thrift ran for over 2 years. It had many lives and the final one will be a glass fusing work shop starting in October. Cohan Sassaman

“The summertime supports the rest of the year. If you don’t make money during the summer, you might not survive,” she said.

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The wildfire came during that crucial period. Zest says she worried about her business while she was evacuated and expected people to return to Summerland once the immediate danger had passed.

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“During the fires, everyone was saying how they will come and support Summerland. Now that the fires are over, no one is here,” she said.

Zest says many of her customers have traditionally come from outside the community, making tourism particularly important to her business.

“When I asked customers who shopped here over the last two years, it was almost always people not from Summerland,” she said.

Brett Ziegler, a volunteer at Twisted Whiskers and member of the Penticton and Wine Country Chamber of Commerce, says the store is not an isolated example.

“I have seen many businesses close, open, close, open, close. It’s a conundrum,” Ziegler said.

For Ziegler, asking people to shop local only matters if it leads to people actually supporting businesses.

“Hearing shop local support, it isn’t enough to say it. We need to figure out how we can do that more,” he said.

For shoppers, however, spending locally can be difficult when household budgets are tight. South Okanagan resident Michelle Raynier says being conscious of how much money she spends affects where she shops.

“People are very money conscious right now and that’s what I find hard about shopping local,” Raynier said.

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Still, local leaders are encouraging people to spend their money in the community.

“It is summer, we are open, we have a beautiful area with lots to offer. We hope everyone can come out and support local,” said Amelia Boultbee, MLA for Penticton Summerland.

Twisted Whiskers will operate as a thrift store and café for the final time in September. Zest plans to run glass fusing workshops in October, November and December before permanently closing the business.

Some of the art summerland residents can learn to make when the thrift store takes its final as a glass fusing workshop. View image in full screen
Some of the art summerland residents can learn to make when the thrift store takes its final as a glass fusing workshop. Cohan Sassaman

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