Alexis Eddy, ‘Are You The One’ cast member, dies at 23

Alexis Eddy, who appeared on Are You The One‘s (AYTO) Season 6, was found dead in West Virginia on Thursday morning.
She was 23.
The Mannington Police Department confirmed Eddy’s death in a statement to E! News which read, “This happened around 7 a.m. this morning. We were called for a report of a woman in cardiac arrest.”
READ MORE: Rapper Lexii Alijai dies at age 21
“She was pronounced dead at the scene and her body was transported to Fairmont Regional Medical Center,” the statement continued.
“This is an active investigation, so we cannot determine if there was foul play or not suspected at this time.”
Eddy appeared on AYTO when she was 21 years old. Her season was filmed in New Orleans and premiered in September 2017.
She caught a lot of attention for her dysfunctional relationship with Keith Klebacher.
Eddy was very open about her sobriety journey.
In September she shared side-by-side photos of herself and her dad, writing: “Guuuuys look at this pic of me n my daddio finally sober together. Pic on the right was two years ago… what a difference. So very blessed today. #RecoveryRocks.”
Eddy also posted a photo in front of the Community Recovery Center in West Virginia in September.
Many former AYTO cast members and fans took to social media to share their condolences once news of Eddy’s passing spread.
COMMENTS