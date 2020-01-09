Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Entertainment

Alexis Eddy, ‘Are You The One’ cast member, dies at 23

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted January 9, 2020 4:23 pm
Alexis Eddy was found dead on Thursday morning.
Alexis Eddy was found dead on Thursday morning. Alexis Eddy / Instagram

Alexis Eddy, who appeared on Are You The One‘s (AYTO) Season 6, was found dead in West Virginia on Thursday morning.

She was 23.

The Mannington Police Department confirmed Eddy’s death in a statement to E! News which read, “This happened around 7 a.m. this morning. We were called for a report of a woman in cardiac arrest.”

READ MORE: Rapper Lexii Alijai dies at age 21

“She was pronounced dead at the scene and her body was transported to Fairmont Regional Medical Center,” the statement continued.

“This is an active investigation, so we cannot determine if there was foul play or not suspected at this time.”

Inuit-Canadian artist Kelly Fraser dies at 26
Inuit-Canadian artist Kelly Fraser dies at 26

Eddy appeared on AYTO when she was 21 years old. Her season was filmed in New Orleans and premiered in September 2017.

Story continues below advertisement

She caught a lot of attention for her dysfunctional relationship with Keith Klebacher.

Eddy was very open about her sobriety journey.

In September she shared  side-by-side photos of herself and her dad, writing: “Guuuuys look at this pic of me n my daddio finally sober together. Pic on the right was two years ago… what a difference. So very blessed today. #RecoveryRocks.”

Story continues below advertisement

Eddy also posted a photo in front of the Community Recovery Center in West Virginia in September.

 

“Recovery at it’s finest :) Gr8ful [Grateful] 2 b clean & sober,” she captioned the photo.

Many former AYTO cast members and fans took to social media to share their condolences once news of Eddy’s passing spread.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
alexis eddyalexis eddy are you the onealexis eddy aytoalexis eddy cause of deathalexis eddy deadalexis eddy deathalexis eddy diesalexis eddy instagramalexis keith are you the oneAYTO alexis keith
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.