Alexis Eddy, ‘Are You The One’ cast member, dies at 23

Alexis Eddy, who appeared on Are You The One‘s (AYTO) Season 6, was found dead in West Virginia on Thursday morning.

She was 23.

The Mannington Police Department confirmed Eddy’s death in a statement to E! News which read, “This happened around 7 a.m. this morning. We were called for a report of a woman in cardiac arrest.”

“She was pronounced dead at the scene and her body was transported to Fairmont Regional Medical Center,” the statement continued.

“This is an active investigation, so we cannot determine if there was foul play or not suspected at this time.”

Eddy appeared on AYTO when she was 21 years old. Her season was filmed in New Orleans and premiered in September 2017.

She caught a lot of attention for her dysfunctional relationship with Keith Klebacher.

Eddy was very open about her sobriety journey.

In September she shared side-by-side photos of herself and her dad, writing: “Guuuuys look at this pic of me n my daddio finally sober together. Pic on the right was two years ago… what a difference. So very blessed today. #RecoveryRocks.”

Guuuuuys look at this pic of me n my daddio finally sober together 😭😭😭 pic on the right was two years ago… what a difference.

So very blessed today.#RecoveryRocks pic.twitter.com/0J8sIY8Duc — Alexis Eddy (@lexoquence) September 28, 2019

Eddy also posted a photo in front of the Community Recovery Center in West Virginia in September.

“Recovery at it’s finest :) Gr8ful [Grateful] 2 b clean & sober,” she captioned the photo.

Many former AYTO cast members and fans took to social media to share their condolences once news of Eddy’s passing spread.

Rest In Peace Alexis Eddy, gone from us too soon. My heart is so sad…. Thankful to have the few conversations we got to have, you were a light to so many people ❤️ pic.twitter.com/T80yXL9yOA — Roda’sRedemption (@GamerVev) January 9, 2020

This is absolutely heartbreaking. Prayers to @lexoquence close friends and family. You’re so amazing, may you Rest In Peace https://t.co/HDJqBrdO0s — Samantha McKinnon (@RamBamSam18) January 9, 2020

My heart is broken. RIP Alexis Eddy from Are You the One? 6. I always saw so much potential in her and she had an amazing personality. pic.twitter.com/gvJgVJ28tl — The Challenge (@MTVsChallenges) January 9, 2020

… rip alexis eddy. i literally have no words i dont know what to say — angelo (@sindysus) January 9, 2020

RIP to the amazing Alexis Eddy. My heart is broken that the world lost such an interesting, funny and honest soul at 23. Love u @lexoquence #ayto 💔 pic.twitter.com/kK8RQy7q6T — PaulParmar1 (@PaulParmar1) January 9, 2020

Alexis Eddy from AYTO? Season 6 has passed away. RIP @lexoquence :/ Gone to soon…. 💔 pic.twitter.com/B1dRy8xhCN — TᕼE ᑕᕼᗩᒪᒪEᑎGE: ᗯᗩᖇ Oᖴ TᕼE ᗯOᖇᒪᗪᔕ 3 (@TheChallenge33) January 9, 2020

Alexis Eddy is the 1st person I ever openly talked to about my sexuality. I will forever have a special love for that amazing girl. RIP to my angel Alexis Eddy ❤️ — jae (@_JCMURPH) January 9, 2020

Alexis Eddy was one of my favorite AYTO cast-members ever. My heart is shattered for her friends and family💔 — Jem (@JustJem24) January 9, 2020

