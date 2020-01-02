Rapper Lexii Alijai dies at age 21

Rapper Lexii Alijai, born Alexis Alijai Lynch, has died at the age of 21.
The cause of death has not been revealed but her family confirmed the news on Facebook.
“They say don’t question God, but damn why you baby,” LaMycha Jett, who identified herself as a family member, wrote. “This thing called life is crazy as hell. My Heart is broken, the tears won’t stop. I’m trynna hold it together… I love you more then you’ll ever know. I can’t focus. I can’t concentrate, I’m numb.”
READ MORE: Celebrities we lost in 2019
“Rest easy baby… You gained your beautiful wings. Please keep our family in your prayers.”
Another woman, who identified herself as Alijai’s cousin Raeisah Clark, said that she is “a real legend”
“If you know her or heard her music you’d feel chills. Rest in paradise you’ll never be forgotten. I’m so lost for words… my beautiful cousin with so much talent & unique soul,” she wrote.
Alijai released two albums during her career as a rapper, Joseph’s Coat in 2015 and Growing Pains in 2017.
Kehlani, who worked with Alijai on her 2015 song Jealous, posted an emotional tribute on Instagram.
“I’m so sick. I’m so angry. I’m confused and my heart is broken. I don’t know why this happened. I don’t know what you’ve ever done but be brilliant, kind, strong, gentle, compassionate,” Kehlani wrote.
“You got my heart on the floor right now Lex. You were such a star to me because every word you spoke was true. Every word you wrote was honest. You asked questions with wide eyes, you laughed and covered your mouth cuz you was always so shy even tho everyone who ever seen you said you was so damn gorgeous.
“You was supposed to go take over the world Lex. You was supposed take home the trophies and hang the plaques up. I won’t forget the late night drives or the hotel nights I won’t forget u playing in my makeup I won’t forget a thing. Why it had to be like this. I love you sis. so much. huggin yo family.”
Many celebrities and fans mourned the loss of the young rapper on social media after news of her death spread.
COMMENTS