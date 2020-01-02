Rapper Lexii Alijai dies at age 21

Send this page to someone via email

Rapper Lexii Alijai, born Alexis Alijai Lynch, has died at the age of 21.

The cause of death has not been revealed but her family confirmed the news on Facebook.

“They say don’t question God, but damn why you baby,” LaMycha Jett, who identified herself as a family member, wrote. “This thing called life is crazy as hell. My Heart is broken, the tears won’t stop. I’m trynna hold it together… I love you more then you’ll ever know. I can’t focus. I can’t concentrate, I’m numb.”

“Rest easy baby… You gained your beautiful wings. Please keep our family in your prayers.”

Another woman, who identified herself as Alijai’s cousin Raeisah Clark, said that she is “a real legend”

“If you know her or heard her music you’d feel chills. Rest in paradise you’ll never be forgotten. I’m so lost for words… my beautiful cousin with so much talent & unique soul,” she wrote.

Alijai released two albums during her career as a rapper, Joseph’s Coat in 2015 and Growing Pains in 2017.

Kehlani, who worked with Alijai on her 2015 song Jealous, posted an emotional tribute on Instagram.

“I’m so sick. I’m so angry. I’m confused and my heart is broken. I don’t know why this happened. I don’t know what you’ve ever done but be brilliant, kind, strong, gentle, compassionate,” Kehlani wrote.

“You got my heart on the floor right now Lex. You were such a star to me because every word you spoke was true. Every word you wrote was honest. You asked questions with wide eyes, you laughed and covered your mouth cuz you was always so shy even tho everyone who ever seen you said you was so damn gorgeous.

“You was supposed to go take over the world Lex. You was supposed take home the trophies and hang the plaques up. I won’t forget the late night drives or the hotel nights I won’t forget u playing in my makeup I won’t forget a thing. Why it had to be like this. I love you sis. so much. huggin yo family.”

Many celebrities and fans mourned the loss of the young rapper on social media after news of her death spread.

a sweet soul, gone way too soon, rest in paradise lexii ❤️ — Ella Mai (@ellamai) January 2, 2020

This is hard to comprehend. So young, talented, humble, and gracious. I was positive it was only a matter of time before the world celebrated your talent and your character. RIP Lexii 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/7q5x6AcG5U — Bas (@Bas) January 2, 2020

Lexii … my God man … — Wale (@Wale) January 1, 2020

Rest in heaven Lexii. You were so sweet and kind to me. I’m so sorry angel. — Ari Lennox (@AriLennox) January 2, 2020

Lexii had such a bright future 😔 — P-Lo aka Lil Stunna (@p_lo) January 2, 2020

everything thing I did you always supported. u always kept in contact and always showed so much love. we were even working on music together. this one HURTS. ur talent is beyond powerful and inspiring. can’t believe i’m typing this, rn rest up lexii . I luv u sm pic.twitter.com/NUTnEXi6Ea — afro archangel jay (@JAYVERSACE) January 2, 2020

RIP Lexii we love you mama ♥️ — ambré (@ambre) January 2, 2020

Rest In Peace Lexii Alijai. You were a star. Love and light to your loved ones and family. 💔 pic.twitter.com/kSEv0jNGkZ — High Demand Vibe (@ChaseVibe) January 1, 2020

RIP Lexii Alijai 😞💔 only 21…man. Super talented and was just getting started. A few photos from the Milky Way tour when she opened up for Bas. pic.twitter.com/mmf27G01Kx — Chase Fade (@ChaseFade) January 2, 2020

I’m absolutely heartbroken and still in shock over the passing of Lexii Alijai Truly one of the most talented, most compassionate destined for greatness young artists I’ve ever had the pleasure of listening too. May you rest among the stars. 😔💔 pic.twitter.com/anaWOS8ZBo — Spaceodditykelly (@spaceodditykel) January 1, 2020

Lexii Alijai got me through some of the hardest times in my life and helped me understand that I wasn’t alone in this world. She helped me understand that I shouldn’t settle for anyone or anything. Gone far too soon, may you rest in peace 🕊 pic.twitter.com/GjxpI1ePtG — 🤴🏾 (@DerrickAndrew_) January 2, 2020

R.i.p. Lexii Alijai, who I met when she opened for Kehlani in Minneapolis in early 2016. Super sweet kid & was just getting started. pic.twitter.com/rvzgjdrjLY — Darin K (@Darin_K_) January 2, 2020

i didn’t know Lexii Alijai’s music as well as i should. it’s breaking my heart further to see such talent. smh pic.twitter.com/GbKbfVXwNY — soft pansexual paunai 💫 (@pcsuzs) January 2, 2020

I am so sad. Rest in peace Lexii Alijai. Your music is the truth. It's beautiful pic.twitter.com/vKmXm33xfA — sᴀᴛɪᴠᴀ (@tanitadanae) January 2, 2020

