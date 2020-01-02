‘Captain America’ actor charged with murder in mother’s stabbing death

Send this page to someone via email

Actor Mollie Fitzgerald, who had a small role as Stark Girl in Captain America: The First Avenger, was arrested on Dec. 31, 2019 in connection with the stabbing death of her mother.

According to a police statement, law enforcement officials responded to an armed disturbance at the home of her mother, Patricia E. Fitzgerald, in Olathe, Kansas, on Dec. 20.

“A 38-year-old, white female, known to the victim, was contacted on scene and transported to a local hospital with minor injuries,” the original statement read.

READ MORE: Celebrities we lost in 2019

An update to the statement said: “As a result of this investigation, on December 31st, 2019, Olathe Police arrested 38-year-old, Mollie M. Fitzgerald of Olathe, Kansas.”

Story continues below advertisement

Mollie is charged with second-degree murder and is being held on a $500,000 bond. It wasn’t immediately clear whether she had an attorney who could comment on her behalf.

Patricia’s brother, Gary Hunziker, told the Associated Press his sister had just moved back to Kansas City from the Houston area and that he did not know what led to her being stabbed.

Their family grew up on a farm in northeast Missouri. Patricia studied physical therapy at the University of Missouri before moving to the Kansas City area. She then moved to Texas, where her husband had a law firm, according to Hunziker, 72, of Keokuk, Iowa.

“It doesn’t matter the circumstances — the loss of a sister is what it’s all about,” he said.

Mollie, who portrayed Stark Girl in the 2011 Captain America film, also served as an executive assistant to director Joe Johnston.

Her last on-screen credit was for 2018’s Trouble Is My Business, and she has written and directed other movies, including 2014’s The Lawful Truth.

⁠— With files from the Associated Press