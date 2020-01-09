Police looking for driver of truck involved in collision on MacKay Bridge

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver of a truck that was involved in a crash on the MacKay Bridge in November.

Halifax Regional Police say the crash happened on Nov. 14 at around 8:10 a.m.

READ MORE: 4 Lockview High School students injured as bus crashes into ditch

Police say a metal rear fender fell from a transport truck, then collided with a vehicle that was following behind.

The truck is described as a black Peterbilt with chrome accents and two overhead emergency lights.

Story continues below advertisement