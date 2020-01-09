Police looking for driver of truck involved in collision on MacKay Bridge

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver of a truck that was involved in a crash on the MacKay Bridge in November.
Halifax Regional Police say the crash happened on Nov. 14 at around 8:10 a.m.
Police say a metal rear fender fell from a transport truck, then collided with a vehicle that was following behind.
The truck is described as a black Peterbilt with chrome accents and two overhead emergency lights.
