Traffic

Police looking for driver of truck involved in collision on MacKay Bridge

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted January 9, 2020 1:59 pm
Updated January 9, 2020 2:00 pm
Police are looking to identify the driver of this truck. .
Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver of a truck that was involved in a crash on the MacKay Bridge in November.

Halifax Regional Police say the crash happened on Nov. 14 at around 8:10 a.m.

Police say a metal rear fender fell from a transport truck, then collided with a vehicle that was following behind.

The truck is described as a black Peterbilt with chrome accents and two overhead emergency lights.

