Suspects caught on camera stealing from Whitby Salvation Army

The Salvation Army in Whitby is out of thousands of dollars following break-ins that happened earlier this week.

Surveillance video from early Tuesday morning shows multiple suspects walking around the organization’s outdoor sheds with bags and boxes.

When staff came into work, they found the structures pried open, with a number of damaged donations pouring out.

“We came into work and we got a telephone call from our thrift store manager saying that we’ve been broken into,” Major Ken Percy of the Salvation Army in Whitby said.

The suspects damaged the supplies and took over 30 boxes of donations that were meant to be picked up for recycling. The items are products the organization is unable to sell, which they are paid for by the pound by a recycling company.

“As a result, that product is now useless and is ending up in the landfill,” Percy said.

Percy said the locks on the sheds were cut by the suspects using bolt cutters. The Salvation Army has since upgraded the locks, which Percy says was “very, very expensive.”

The organization estimates it has lost at least $3,500 because of the incidents, which happened during the mornings of Jan. 6 and 7.

It’s especially upsetting for staff. Percy says the thefts impact those who depend on The Salvation Army the most.

“The Salvation Army, since last summer, has seen a tripling in the number of people that are coming to us for assistance,” Percy said.

“Food assistance, clothing assistance… A lot of people can be helped for $3,500.”

Margaret Shephard has been shopping at the thrift store for more than 18 years. She says she’s appalled to hear about the thefts.

“I’m disgusted. They could come in here if they’re in need and they’d get something. They don’t have to do that,” she said.

For The Salvation Army, the thefts are heart-breaking for more than one reason.

“Our feelings and our hearts go out to these individuals,” Percy said.

“If you’re hurting that bad, come and see us. We’ll help you.”

The incident has since been reported to Durham police.