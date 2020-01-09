Menu

Entertainment

Grimes’ nude ‘knocked up’ photo sparks Elon Musk pregnancy questions

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted January 9, 2020 11:29 am
Updated January 9, 2020 11:32 am
Grimes and Elon Musk attend Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & the Catholic Imagination, the 2018 Costume Institute Benefit at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City.
Grimes and Elon Musk attend Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & the Catholic Imagination, the 2018 Costume Institute Benefit at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. . Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Grimes posted a nude pregnancy photo on social media on Wednesday that caused many people to speculate about whether she is expecting with billionaire boyfriend Elon Musk.

The Canadian electronic artist posted a topless photo of herself, taken by Eli Russell Linnetz, that shows an image of a baby in her stomach.

Grimes posted the photo to social media without a caption but later confirmed she was pregnant in the comment section before the photo was deleted from Instagram due to her exposed nipples.

READ MORE: Elon Musk, Grimes attend Met Gala together amid reports they’re dating

“Love how you don’t even censor the nipples sis, you look great,” an Instagram user commented on the since-deleted photo.

“I thought about censoring them for a hot minute haha (this may get taken down anyway) but the photo is so much less feral without the nipples. Plus being knocked up is a very feral & war-like state of being. Might as well be what it is,” Grimes wrote in response to the comment.

“Plus most of my friends told me not to post them so then I was afflicted with reverse psychology,” Grimes continued. “Interrogated my shame on it and decided it was sum weird internalized self hatred to feel uncomfortable about my body. Hope ur having a nice day!”

After the photo was removed from Instagram, Grimes posted a censored version.

“Censored for insta haha – almost got away w[ith] it,” Grimes captioned the censored photo.

Many people on social media began questioning whether Musk is the father of the baby.

The couple made their debut at the 2018 Met Gala.

How Elon Musk and Grimes hit it off
How Elon Musk and Grimes hit it off

Musk has not commented on the pregnancy photos or the news of Grimes’ pregnancy as of this writing.

