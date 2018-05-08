Elon Musk, Grimes attend Met Gala together amid reports they’re dating

Canadian musician Grimes and Tesla founder Elon Musk walked the red carpet together at the Met Gala in New York City on May 7.

According to Page Six, Grimes and Musk have been quietly dating for the last month and they intended to go public with their relationship at the Met Gala.

The publication reports that the pair met online after striking up a connection over a nerdy joke.

READ MORE: Met Gala 2017: The most outrageous looks from last night’s annual fashion affair

The joke centred on the Roko’s Basilisk thought experiment, which considers a future in which all-powerful AI punishes those who did not help it into existence.

Musk’s joke was reportedly, “to merge this thought experiment with a pun using ‘Rococo,’ referring to the ornate French 18th-century baroque style, perhaps pointing out that both concepts are complex, too extreme and ridiculous,” Page Six writes.

Grimes had already made the joke in her video for Flesh Without Blood, which featured a character named Rococo Basilisk. “[This character] is doomed to be eternally tortured by an artificial intelligence, but she’s also kind of like Marie Antoinette,” she explained to Fuse in 2015.

READ MORE: ‘Humans are underrated’: Elon Musk blames robots for Tesla Model 3 production issues

Earlier this year, Musk publicly expressed his admiration for the 30-year-old singer, whose real name is Claire Boucher, via Twitter. He posted her music video for Venus Fly featuring Janelle Monáe on social media and called it “the best music video art I’ve seen in a while.”

Best music video art I’ve seen in a while https://t.co/F2E4zDZMyM — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 31, 2018

Musk got in touch with Grimes through a mutual contact. They reportedly began dating soon after.

READ MORE: 8 Canadian music albums to look forward to in 2018

The tech billionaire also tweeted his approval of her Spotify playlist “Go Flex & Psycho.” “Glad ur finally listening to cyberpunk speedwae hahaha,” she responded. “Sounds great riding my cyborg,” he wrote back.

Likewise … was just listening to Go Flex & Psycho on @Grimezsz playlist — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 25, 2018

Sounds great riding my cyborg 🐉 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 25, 2018

Before the Met Gala, Musk took to Twitter to write, “Rococo basilisk.”