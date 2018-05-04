8 Canadian music albums to look forward to in 2018

Canada is a wellspring for talent, especially when it comes to music.

Every year — and especially over the last decade — Canadians have been topping the charts in multiple genres: pop, rock, country and hip-hop. It’s the same story in 2018: a bounty of brand-new tunes from some of Canada’s biggest artists is coming out this year.

From Toronto’s Drake to Vancouver’s Grimes, here are eight music albums we’re pumped for this year.

Drake, Scorpion

Drake’s newly announced album called Scorpion will be released in June. The Toronto rapper didn’t reveal much about the forthcoming project but he did tease the new album on Instagram, posting a photo of him in a jacket reading “Scorpion” and “June Twenty-Eighteen.” The project is executive-produced by Noah (40) Shebib and Oliver El-Khatib.

Drake’s album teaser comes after his new single, Nice For What, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, replacing his previous single, God’s Plan, which reigned at the top of the chart for 11 weeks. — KS

Jessica Mitchell, Heart of Glass

Jessica Mitchell of London, Ont., is set to release her debut album, Heart of Glass, on May 11 after spending the majority of the last year touring. Lauded as “country’s Adele” and likened to Sheryl Crow by media outlets across Canada, Mitchell’s critical acclaim began immediately following the release of her self-penned single, Workin’ on Whiskey.

Recorded in both Toronto and Nashville, Heart of Glass features notable producers, including Blake Bollinger, Ben Stennis and Karen Kosowski, and hit songwriters Deric Ruttan (Eric Church, Dierks Bentley) and Victoria Banks (Sara Evans, Johnny Reid). Each heartfelt lyric and melody in Heart of Glass reflects Mitchell’s recent personal growth.

“Heart of Glass delves into the best — and most challenging — thoughts about being a woman,” she said. “I poured myself into this album and I hope that when people listen to it, they find a connection to their own lives. I hope each song encourages listeners to find their own strength to move forward, whatever their adversities.” — CJ

Avril Lavigne, Untitled

Sk8er Bois and girls can get excited for Avril Lavigne’s new album because it appears that it is quickly approaching. On April 12, the Canadian singer, from Napanee, Ont., shared a black-and-white photo on Instagram of herself with an acoustic guitar in one hand and a pen in the other. Captioning the pic “Homestretch B*tches,” Lavigne hinted the project may not be far away.

Last September, she tweeted that new music will “be here before you know it.” This will be her first album since her 2013 self-titled project. — KS

Shawn Mendes, Shawn Mendes: The Album

Shawn Mendes has announced the details of his self-titled third album, which will be released on May 25. The Canadian singer from Pickering, Ont., has already released two tracks from the project, Lost in Japan and In My Blood.

Mendes has confirmed the final tracklist in a tweet, revealing that the new album features 14 songs and two collaborations — one with Julia Michaels and another with Khalid. — KS

Celine Dion, Untitled

After the release of her latest single, Ashes, which was hilariously displayed in a music video along with comic-book character Deadpool, all we have to do is sit back and wait for Celine Dion’s new English-language album, which she’s been teasing for nearly a year.

This is the first new music release from Dion since 2016. Her longtime husband, René Angélil, passed away early that same year.

“My next big project for the fall will be recording my new English album,” she said last year. “I’m very, very excited. That’s going to be released in 2018, probably during the fall, could be sooner, I hope! I don’t know, but I can’t wait.” — CJ

Tory Lanez, Untitled

Brampton rapper Tory Lanez announced that he is working on an “all-Latin” album that would drop following the release of his second studio album Memories Don’t Die, which came out on March 2.

The Say It rapper revealed that Ozuna is featured on the album twice, during an interview with Ebro for Beats 1. He also confirmed that Farruko, Arcángel, Prince Royce and Nicky Jam are all on his upcoming Spanish-language project. He said that he is still chasing verses from Mi Gente singer J Balvin and Puerto Rican Latin trap star Bad Bunny. — KS

Grimes, Untitled

Synth-pop artist Grimes, whose last studio work was 2015’s Art Angels, is gearing up to release her as-yet-untitled fifth record. Never one to mince words, Grimes (real name Claire Boucher) claimed in a now-deleted Instagram comment to a fan that she has “so many songs” and is working through a “deep well of s**t.”

Most recently, she teamed up with Janelle Monáe for the latter artist’s new single PYNK.

She also hinted at a collaboration with Poppy, a famous YouTuber. — CJ

Owen Pallett, Island

In September 2017, Owen Pallett cryptically teased a new album, titled Island, on his Facebook page. He said it would be a follow-up to his 2010 studio album, Heartland.

“It’s the best album I’ve ever made by a long shot. I’m so happy. You will be too,” he promised. Since then, we haven’t heard a peep about it, but can only assume it’s going to come out at some point this year. At least, we’re hoping.

If you’re jonesing for more Pallett, he’s a frequent collaborator with other musicians, including Frank Ocean, Haim, Arcade Fire and The National. — CJ