Deadpool, Celine Dion partner up for music video for song ‘Ashes’

As far as unlikely pairings go, this one pretty much takes the cake. At least they’re both Canadian (Canuck actor Ryan Reynolds plays the vulgar superhero).

Comic-book character Deadpool teamed up with chanteuse Celine Dion for her music video for new song Ashes. The song is also a part of the upcoming Deadpool 2 soundtrack.

In the video, Dion sings in the stage spotlight with lyrics like “Let beauty come out of the ashes” while a costumed Deadpool (it’s unclear if that’s actually Reynolds) dances around her. For those unaware, Deadpool was horribly scarred in a fire, so the song has an extra layer of irony. At the end of the video, the pair has a brief, hilarious conversation, which we won’t spoil here.

This is the first new music release from Dion since 2016. Her longtime husband, René Angélil, passed away early that same year.

While it wasn’t a surprise that Dion, 50, was included in the movie’s soundtrack — her fans were the first to note her name among the tracks — it’s certainly odd to see a ballad by Dion in this kind of film. But somehow, it works.



She tweeted her excitement about the video and song release.

“Over the course of my career, they have offered me incredible songs and projects. ‘Ashes’ is one of those songs, and ‘Deadpool 2’ is truly extraordinary! Prepare yourselves to live mind-boggling moments with @deadpoolmovie in theatres 18/05… you’ll die laughing! —Céline xx”

Divas Dolly Parton and Cher are joining Dion on the official movie soundtrack. The complete track listing is below.

1. Ashes – Celine Dion

2. Welcome To The Party – Diplo, French Montana & Lil Pump (feat. Zhavia Ward)

3. Nobody Speak – DJ Shadow feat. Run The Jewels

4. In Your Eyes – Peter Gabriel

5. Take On Me (MTV Unplugged – Summer Solstice) – a-ha

6. If I Could Turn Back Time – Cher

7. 9 to 5 – Dolly Parton

8. All Out Of Love – Air Supply

9. We Belong – Pat Benatar

10. Tomorrow – Alicia Morton

11. Mutant Convoy – Tyler Bates

12. Bangarang (feat. Sirah) – Skrillex

‘Deadpool 2’ opens in theatres across Canada on May 18.

