Kitchener Rangers add Serron Noel in deal with Oshawa Generals

Just ahead of the trade deadline, the Kitchener Rangers acquired right winger Serron Noel from the Oshawa Generals.

In exchange, the Rangers have sent Ryan Stepien, two second-round picks in 2021 and 2022 and two third-round picks in 2022 and 2024 to Oshawa.

Noel was selected in the second round of the 2018 draft by the Florida Panthers.

The Ottawa native has scored 83 goals in 221 career games over two and a half seasons with the Generals.

“We’re extremely excited to welcome Serron to the Rangers family. He will fit in well with our already strong group of forwards,” Rangers interim coach and general manager Mike McKenzie said in a release.

Stepien joined the Rangers in 2018 from the Saginaw Spirit.

The Stoney Creek native recorded 13 goals and 21 assists over 76 games with Kitchener.

“We would like to thank Ryan for his contributions to the Rangers on and off the ice,” McKenzie said.

“He was a pleasure to be around every day at the rink and will surely be missed by teammates and staff.”