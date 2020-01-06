More honours for Kitchener Rangers goaltender Jacob Ingham

Send this page to someone via email

For the second time in a week, Kitchener Rangers netminder Jacob Ingham has earned Ontario Hockey League honours.

Last week, the Rangers ‘tender was named OHL Goalkeeper of the Month and on Monday, he was named OHL Player of the Week.

The Barrie native stopped 108 of the 112 shots he faced in wins over the Erie Otters, Saginaw Spirit and Guelph Storm.

Ingham was also named OHL Player of the Week in December as well.

On the season, the undrafted goaltender is sporting an 18-4-2-1 record with a 2.52 goals-against average and .929 save percentage during 25 appearances this season.

Ingham edged out a pair of Niagara IceDogs (Ivan Lodnia and Philip Tomasino) to claim the award. Each Icedog recorded with three goals and eight assists in four games this season.

Former Ranger and current Ottawa 67’s forward Joseph Garreffa won the award last week.