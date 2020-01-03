London Knights forward handed 8-game suspension following hit on Rangers player

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) has announced disciplinary action against London Knights forward Cole Tymkin.

Tymkin missed the final two games of 2019 after the OHL suspended him indefinitely following a hit on Kitchener Rangers forward Isaac Langdon on Dec. 28.

On Friday morning, the league announced that Tymkin’s suspension would last eight games, making him eligible to return to the Knights lineup on Jan. 19 against Erie.

In the league’s explanation, it says Tymkin’s hit was to the head of an expecting player and resulted in an injury. The OHL also pointed to Tymkin being a repeat offender.

He’s not the only Knights player to get a suspension from that Kitchener game, as Gerard Keane also received a game misconduct for unsportsmanlike conduct as well as a five-game suspension.

The Knights will already have a depleted lineup when they host the Mississauga Steelheads on Friday night, with Connor McMichael and Liam Foudy both still away representing Canada at the World Junior Hockey Championships.

The Knights are in Flint, Mich., on Saturday night.