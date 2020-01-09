Suspect vehicles connected to ‘horrific’ Beamsville hit and run, found: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Two vehicles believed to have been involved in Tuesday’s deadly hit and run on the QEW in Beamsville have now been found, according to the OPP.

Sergeant Kerry Schmidt told Global News that investigators were looking for a light-coloured Hyundai or Kia and a white commercial vehicle both travelling in Toronto-bound lanes of the QEW.

He said the driver of a Hyundai contacted OPP and eventually turned himself in on Wednesday, while investigators were able to track down the other vehicle and driver involved.

Schmidt said charges are expected to be laid on both drivers.

Meanwhile, 28-year-old Adam Cherrie from St Catharines has been confirmed as the victim of Tuesday’s hit and run.

OPP said 28-year-old Adam Cherrie was struck and killed on the QEW near Beamsville on Tuesday morning. Adam Cherrie/ Facebook

Cherrie’s brother revealed in a Facebook post that his older sibling was “trying to escape the accident” when he was struck.

Meanwhile, the fencing company that employed Cherrie said he was a “foreman and a friend” in a Facebook post not long after the collision on Tuesday.

Investigators believe the incident began when Cherrie left his white Pontiac SUV after it hit a cement divider on the roadway between Ontario Street and Bartlett Road.

Police said Cherrie may have tried to walk or run off the road before being struck by another car just after 3 a.m.

OPP said several other vehicles likely drove over the deceased after he was initially hit.

“I can tell you the 28-year-old man from St Catharines was pronounced dead here at the scene,” OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said in a Twitter post early Tuesday morning, “The collision is horrific.”

One suspect vehicle – believed to have initially hit Cherrie – stopped momentarily then drove off before police and emergency crews arrived at the scene, according to OPP.

“The person involved in this collision certainly knows they struck something,” OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said in a Twitter post early Tuesday morning.

OPP believe the incident began when the driver of a white SUV hit a cement divider on the roadway between Ontario Street and Bartlett Road. Shane Murphy

Schmidt went on to say that the vehicle continued Toronto-bound on the QEW.

A portion of the QEW was closed until just after 1:30 p.m. on Tuedsay, according to OPP. Vehicles had been rerouted at Ontario Street and let back onto the highway at Bartlett Road.

Anyone with information on the collision is asked to reach out to Burlington OPP at 905-681-2511, or tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

