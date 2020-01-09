Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Suspect vehicles connected to ‘horrific’ Beamsville hit and run, found: OPP

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted January 9, 2020 10:25 am
Updated January 9, 2020 11:28 am
OPP Collision Reconstruction teams on the QEW between between Ontario Street and Bartlett Road Tuesday Jan. 7, 2020.
OPP Collision Reconstruction teams on the QEW between between Ontario Street and Bartlett Road Tuesday Jan. 7, 2020. Shane Murphy

Two vehicles believed to have been involved in Tuesday’s deadly hit and run on the QEW in Beamsville have now been found, according to the OPP.

Sergeant Kerry Schmidt told Global News that investigators were looking for a light-coloured Hyundai or Kia and a white commercial vehicle both travelling in Toronto-bound lanes of the QEW.

He said the driver of a Hyundai contacted OPP and eventually turned himself in on Wednesday, while investigators were able to track down the other vehicle and driver involved.

READ MORE: 1 dead after alleged ‘horrific’ hit-and-run collision on QEW near Beamsville

Schmidt said charges are expected to be laid on both drivers.

Meanwhile, 28-year-old Adam Cherrie from St Catharines has been confirmed as the victim of Tuesday’s hit and run.

OPP said 28-year-old Adam Cherrie was struck and killed on the QEW near Beamsville on Tuesday morning.
OPP said 28-year-old Adam Cherrie was struck and killed on the QEW near Beamsville on Tuesday morning. Adam Cherrie/ Facebook

Cherrie’s brother revealed in a Facebook post that his older sibling was “trying to escape the accident” when he was struck.

Story continues below advertisement

Beamsville-QEW-fatal-Cherrie

Meanwhile, the fencing company that employed Cherrie said he was a “foreman and a friend” in a Facebook post not long after the collision on Tuesday.

beamsville-QEW-fatal-bolts-fences

Investigators believe the incident began when Cherrie left his white Pontiac SUV after it hit a cement divider on the roadway between Ontario Street and Bartlett Road.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said Cherrie may have tried to walk or run off the road before being struck by another car just after 3 a.m.

OPP said several other vehicles likely drove over the deceased after he was initially hit.

“I can tell you the 28-year-old man from St Catharines was pronounced dead here at the scene,” OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said in a Twitter post early Tuesday morning, “The collision is horrific.”

READ MORE: OPP seek info on car involved in New Year’s Eve hit-and-run in South Dundas

One suspect vehicle – believed to have initially hit Cherrie –  stopped momentarily then drove off before police and emergency crews arrived at the scene, according to OPP.

“The person involved in this collision certainly knows they struck something,” OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said in a Twitter post early Tuesday morning.

OPP believe the incident began when the driver of a white SUV hit a cement divider on the roadway between Ontario Street and Bartlett Road.
OPP believe the incident began when the driver of a white SUV hit a cement divider on the roadway between Ontario Street and Bartlett Road. Shane Murphy

Schmidt went on to say that the vehicle continued Toronto-bound on the QEW.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Female pedestrian dead after being hit by vehicle on QEW in Oakville, OPP say

A portion of the QEW was closed until just after 1:30 p.m. on Tuedsay, according to OPP. Vehicles had been rerouted at Ontario Street and let back onto the highway at Bartlett Road.

Anyone with information on the collision is asked to reach out to Burlington OPP at 905-681-2511, or tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Second pedestrian killed on highway 7
Second pedestrian killed on highway 7
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPPOntario Provincial PoliceHit and RunqewOntario StreetQEW CrashBeamsvillebartlett roadhit and run on the qewQEW hit and runAdam CherrieAdam Cherrie hit and runcolin Cherrie
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.