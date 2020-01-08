‘These are pros’: Repeated catalytic converter thefts have Langley merchant seeing red

Send this page to someone via email

A Langley auto merchant is venting his frustration with the growing epidemic of catalytic converter thefts, which he says has already cost him in the ballpark of $20,000.

Karl Schifferns with SK Automarket says thieves have broken into his lot and stolen the valuable car parts six different times in recent months. Early Wednesday morning, someone made a seventh attempt — though took off without fully removing the part.

“These are pros that are knowing what they’re doing,” he told Global News.

“I’ve had somewhere between $16,000 to $20,000 worth of vandalism, theft, damage, whatever you want to call it.”

The latest theft attempt was captured on high-resolution security video, and Schifferns is hoping the pictures will help bring the alleged perpetrator to justice.

Schifferns isn’t the only one feeling the pain.

In the summer, a botched catalytic converter theft was blamed for a dangerous car fire in Port Coquitlam.

Alberta police have called the thefts an “epidemic,” while in November, Coquitlam RCMP put out an alert after a 335-per cent spike in thefts of the parts.

ICBC says catalytic converter thefts in the first 11 months of 2019 cost the insurer just over $900,000. Once December numbers are calculated, it could set a new record.

Catalytic converters work to filter harmful pollution from vehicle exhaust and can range in price from several hundred to more than $1,000 in certain cases.

They’re popular targets for thieves because they’re filled with high-value metals such as palladium and rhodium that can be sold to scrap metal yards.

Schifferns has a solution he’d like to see: regulations that mirror those put into place years ago to cut down on copper thefts by requiring scrappers to take photo ID and personal information.

“How can they still walk in with a $500 catalytic converter, throw it on the counter and get paid big dollars for it and walk out and not have any record?” he asked

“All of these scrap guys should be on camera, they should have to provide photo ID,” he said. “If they don’t have an address, if they don’t have a licence, they shouldn’t be selling scrap.”

In the meantime, he’s encouraging anyone that recognizes the man in his latest security video to contact Langley RCMP.

Police have also issued a series of tips intended to help cut down on thefts and catch the culprits:

Install good lighting and functional security cameras that you know how to use;

Park your vehicles in well-lit areas in view of security cameras;

If possible, use a locked garage or compound to park your vehicles overnight;

Watch for suspicious electrical tool noises and people under cars — especially late at night or in isolated parking lots;

Call 911 if you think you see a crime in progress;

Report all catalytic converter theft (or attempted theft) to the police as soon as possible.

