Bruins beat Predators 6-2 to spoil Hynes’ debut as coach

WASHINGTON – David Pastrnak scored for the third consecutive game and the Boston Bruins beat Nashville 6-2 on Tuesday night, spoiling the debut of new Predators coach John Hynes.

Hynes was hired as the third coach in franchise history earlier in the day to replace Peter Laviolette, who was fired Monday after 5 1/2 seasons as coach. Hynes was fired as coach of the New Jersey Devils on Dec. 3.

Danton Heinen, Patrice Bergeron, Chris Wagner, David Krejci and Charlie Coyle also scored for the Bruins, who snapped a three-game losing streak. Tuukka Rask made 34 saves.

Filip Forsberg and Mikael Granlund scored for Nashville, which has lost five of six. Pekka Rinne finished with 30 saves.

BLUES 3, SHARKS 2

ST. LOUIS (AP) — David Perron scored his 18th goal of the season and Jordan Binnington stopped 28 shots to lead St. Louis over San Jose.

Tyler Bozak and Ivan Barbashev also scored for the Blues, who have won six straight at home. Timo Meier and Erik Karlsson had San Jose’s goals.

This was the first matchup between the teams in St. Louis since the Blues eliminated the Sharks in Game 6 of last year’s Western Conference Final. St. Louis won 5-2 in San Jose on Dec. 21.

The Blues are 8-3-1 in their last 12 regular-season games against the Sharks.

RANGERS 5, AVALANCHE 3

NEW YORK (AP) — Artemi Panarin had a goal and two assists, and Igor Shesterkin stopped 29 shots to win his NHL debut as New York beat Colorado.

Mika Zibanejad and Ryan Strome each had a goal and an assist, and Chris Kreider and Brady Skjei also scored for the Rangers. Jesper Fast had three assists and Tony DeAngelo added two.

J.T. Compher scored twice and Nathan MacKinnon had a goal in his 500th game for the Avalanche, who have lost two straight. Andrei Burakovsky had two assists and Philipp Grubauer finished with 24 saves.

Shesterkin was 15-4-3 with a 1.93 goals-against average and three shutouts in 23 games with Hartford of the AHL in his first season in North America. The 24-year-old Russian, called up on Monday, was a fourth-round pick by the Rangers in the 2014 NHL draft.

CAPITALS 6, SENATORS 1

T.J. Oshie and Alex Ovechkin each scored two goals as Washington defeated Ottawa.

Oshie, who scored the tying goal in Sunday’s wild comeback win over San Jose, tied this one at 1. The Capitals, who have won three straight, scored six unanswered goals after Artem Anisimov gave the Senators a 1-0 lead at 5:40 of the first period.

Ottawa has lost five straight, its second five-game skid of the season.

Ilya Samsonov stopped 26 shots to bring his record to 12-2-1.

Craig Anderson allowed five goals on 30 shots before he was pulled after Lars Eller’s goal at 2:08 of the third period. Radko Gudas also scored for the Capitals.

HURRICANES 5, FLYERS 4, OT

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Dougie Hamilton scored 1:56 into overtime on a shot between goalie Brian Elliott’s pads to lift Carolina over Philadelphia.

Warren Foegele, Jake Gardiner, Lucas Wallmark and Joel Edmundson also scored for the Hurricanes, who bounced back from a two-goal deficit in the first period with four straight goals, then squandered their own two-goal cushion.

Carolina stopped a two-game skid and improved to 3-2 on its seven-game homestand.

Travis Konecny, Michael Raffl, Nicolas Aube-Kubel and Travis Sanheim scored for the Flyers, who lost their fourth straight and dropped five of six on their road trip.

After the game, Carolina announced the signing of veteran forward Justin Williams for the remainder of the season. Williams has won three Stanley Cups, two with the Kings and one with the Hurricanes. He has 312 goals and 474 assists in 1,244 career games.

FLAMES 2, BLACKHAWKS 1

CHICAGO (AP) — Elias Lindholm scored twice to reach 300 points in his 500th NHL game, and Calgary topped Chicago for its third straight win.

Matthew Tkachuk had two assists for the Flames, who lost 5-3 to Chicago in their first meeting of the season on New Year’s Eve. Cam Talbot made 31 saves.

The Blackhawks lost key forward Dylan Strome to a right ankle injury early in the second period. They had won four of five during one of their best stretches of the season.

Dominik Kubalik scored his 13th goal for Chicago, and Corey Crawford stopped 26 shots.

ISLANDERS 4, DEVILS 3, OT

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Anders Lee scored with 51 seconds left on the clock in overtime to lift New York over New Jersey.

Casey Cizikas, Jordan Eberle and Tom Kuhnhackl also scored for the Islanders. Thomas Greiss made 32 saves, including one on defenceman Sami Vatanen on a 3-on-1 break in overtime.

P.K. Subban, Nico Hischier and Kyle Palmieri scored for the Devils, who were looking for their second win over the Islanders in less than a week.

Mackenzie Blackwood shook off an illness and bloodied mouth to stop 37 shots for New Jersey.

LIGHTNING 9, CANUCKS 2

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Carter Verhaeghe had his first career hat trick and Tampa Bay scored three times in less than a minute to finish a six-goal second period that propelled the Lightning past Vancouver for their season-best eighth straight victory.

Verhaeghe, Tyler Johnson, Steven Stamkos, Alex Killorn, Nikita Kucherov and Erik Cernak all scored in the second as the Lightning matched a team record for goals in a period. They chased goaltender Jacob Markstrom and ended the Canucks’ seven-game winning streak.

Brayden Point had three assists as Tampa Bay built a 6-2 lead against Markstrom, who was pulled with just over two minutes left in the third after yielding six goals on 21 shots. Verhaeghe, Kucherov and Cernak scored within a span of 56 seconds to finish the goalie’s night.

Point added his 18th goal of the season, assisted by Stamkos and Cernak, when he beat Markstrom’s replacement, Thatcher Demko, early in the third. Verhaeghe scored twice in the period, getting his third of the game on a 5-on-3 power play with 1:51 remaining.

Tampa Bay’s eight-game winning streak is its longest since the team won a franchise-record 10 straight last February. Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 21 of 23 shots, with Elias Pettersson giving the Canucks a 1-0 first-period lead and Loui Eriksson briefly making it 2-all in the second.

COYOTES 5, PANTHERS 2

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Taylor Hall scored the go-ahead goal late in the second period and Arizona downed Florida for its fourth straight win.

Oliver Ekman-Larsson had a goal and two assists, and Lawson Crouse, Carl Soderberg and Christian Dvorak also scored for the Coyotes. Phil Kessel added two assists and Adin Hill stopped 37 shots in his first start of the season.

Mike Hoffman and Noel Acciari had the goals for the Panthers. Chris Driedger made 32 saves in his second consecutive start.

Hall’s power-play goal, a shot from the right circle, gave the Coyotes a 3-2 lead at 15:39 of the second.

RED WINGS 4, CANADIENS 3

DETROIT (AP) — Filip Zadina scored the tiebreaking goal with 3:52 left in the third period to send Detroit past Montreal.

Zadina connected on a one-timer in front off Adam Erne’s pass from behind the net.

The Red Wings had lost two in a row and 20 of their last 23, giving them the NHL’s worst record by a wide margin. Montreal has dropped seven straight games.

Frans Nielsen got his second goal of the game with 8:41 remaining to pull the Red Wings into a 3-all tie. Earlier in the period, Victor Mete was credited with a go-ahead goal that went off Detroit defenceman Filip Hronek’s skate and into the net.

Artturi Lehkonen had a short-handed goal in the first period off Hronek’s turnover and Nick Suzuki scored on a power play in the second to give the Canadiens a two-goal lead they couldn’t hold.

Nielsen scored midway through the second and Robby Fabbri’s wrist shot from the slot early in the third tied it at 2.

Detroit goalie Jonathan Bernier made 23 saves. Montreal’s Charlie Lindgren stopped 26 shots.

