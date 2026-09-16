Winnipeg Jets suspend Connor Hellebuyck after he fails to report to training camp

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Goaltender Connor Hellebuyck didn’t show up for the start of Winnipeg Jets training camp.

The Jets announced they have suspended Hellebuyck for failing to report to training camp. Players had to report on Wednesday for medicals and physicals with the first on-ice practice scheduled for Thursday.

This comes about three weeks after Hellebuyck made a public trade demand through his agent.

Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff will discuss the situation when he addresses the media on Thursday morning. 680 CJOB will carry the media conference live on air at 10:30 am.

Hellebuyck was listed on the Jets training camp roster and was scheduled to practice during the 10 a.m. skate.

The 33-year-old Hellebuyck has five years remaining on his contract with the Jets at an average of $8.5 million per season. NHL players are not paid until the start of the regular season, so his holdout won’t cost him anything if a trade is worked out before the start of the campaign.

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Last week Jets captain Adam Lowry said he didn’t think the Hellebuyck situation would be a distraction for the team.

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“Helle’s a good friend of ours,” said Lowry. “It’s not something that we think is gonna really impact the room. It’s not gonna create a big divide. From our perspective, we’ve got to focus on getting ourselves ready for camp.”

Jets players know this is going to be a hot topic at camp until the situation is settled.

“If Connor’s here or Connor’s not here, we’ve got to go about our business and we can’t let that be a distraction,” said Jets defenceman Dylan DeMelo. “Whatever unfolded, unfolded and we’ll kinda cross that bridge when we get there. I mean we’re definitely going to get asked about it. That’s just the reality of the situation.”

With Hellebuyck holding out, it gives Stuart Skinner a clear path to be the team’s No. 1 goaltender.

“It’s funny, it might be me that gets impacted a little bit more,” Skinner said last week. “I haven’t thought much about it. There’s so many distractions that can go around in this league when you’re playing – through trades, through anybody’s situation. What I’ve learned in my four years is my job is my job. I’m honestly just worrying about that.”

The last time the Jets had a player not report for camp was defenceman Jacob Trouba back in 2016, but he did not have a contract at the time and sat out the start of the season as a restricted free agent.

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Alexei Yashin was the last NHL player with a contract to hold out, in 1999.

The move leaves the Jets with five goalies in camp: Skinner, Thomas Milic, Domenic DiVincentiis, Isaac Poulter and Alex Worthington.