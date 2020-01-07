Kelowna residents required to shovel snow, may be subject to fine for not doing their part

Send this page to someone via email

After the Okanagan was hit hard by a large amount of snowfall over the past few days, residents in Penticton, Kelowna and Vernon are being reminded by their respective municipalities to do their part by keeping the sidewalks clean of snow.

“It [the bylaw] asks people who are living on a property or own a property to keep the sidewalks in front of their place clear of snow,” said Tom Wilson, city of Kelowna’s media relations manager.

Under the city of Vernon and Kelowna bylaws, residents have 24 hours after a snowfall to clear any snow or ice from the sidewalk bordering their property.

According to Kelowna’s traffic bylaw No. 8120, owners or occupiers of property are required “to remove snow and ice from the sidewalk[s] bordering their property within 24 hours. ”

In Penticton, the bylaws are more strict. Penticton residents have until 11 a.m. to remove snow from the previous night’s snowfall.

Bylaw services say residents may be subject to a fine if the sidewalks are not shovelled but will receive warnings first. In Kelowna and Vernon, fines are $50 a day, while in Penticton, they are $100 a day.

The city of Kelowna says not all properties are required to follow this bylaw.

“At Kelowna.ca/snow, there is a long list of properties that are exempt from shoveling the snow,” says Wilson.

2:34 A heavy snowfall in the Okanagan leads to flight delays and cancellations at Kelowna International Airport and makes driving treacherous A heavy snowfall in the Okanagan leads to flight delays and cancellations at Kelowna International Airport and makes driving treacherous

Kelowna also wants to remind residents about the municipality’s ‘Snow Angel Program’, which is about acknowledging people that help the community by clearing snow without being asked.

“You can nominate people who have kindly shovelled your driveway or elderly people’s driveways on your street,” Wilson told Global News on Tuesday.

“You can nominate other residents online, through the city’s website.”

Nominees are entered into a raffle where they can win prizes at the end of the winter season.

The municipalities would also like to remind residents to not shovel the snow onto roadways as it can lead to potential safety issues.