Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Weather

Okanagan weather: snowfall warning for up to 25 centimetres of snow

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted January 6, 2020 2:00 pm
15 to 25 centimetres of snow is possible in parts of the Central and North Okanagan.
15 to 25 centimetres of snow is possible in parts of the Central and North Okanagan. SkyTracker Weather

A snowfall warning for 15 to 25 centimetres of snow is in effect for the Central and North Okanagan as a Pacific warm front dumps heavy snow over the area.

The heaviest amounts of snow is expected near West Kelowna and Peachland with up to 25 centimetres possible before snow changes to showers on Tuesday as warmer air moves into the region.

Story continues below advertisement

Area highways are under winter storm watches and warnings for total accumulations up to 70 centimetres possible by late Tuesday for Paulson Summit.

Temperatures will hover around the freezing mark Monday into Tuesday before rising up to around 3 degrees Tuesday afternoon as precipitation in the valley bottom becomes spottier showers.

Snow changes over to rain during the day on Tuesday.
Snow changes over to rain during the day on Tuesday. SkyTracker Weather

The system associated with the warm front sweeps through with a cold front on Wednesday with pockets of rain and snow possible and an afternoon high around 2 degrees.

Story continues below advertisement
Pockets of rain and snow are possible during the day on Wednesday.
Pockets of rain and snow are possible during the day on Wednesday. SkyTracker Weather

Daytime highs plunge to or below the freezing mark for the rest of the week as clouds build back in on Thursday and flurries return on Friday as another system passes through.

Clouds and flurries return over the weekend as arctic air surges in, dunking daytime highs into mid-minus single digits by Sunday.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast.
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
SnowEnvironment CanadaBC weatherSnowfall Warningokanagan weatherkelowna weatherPenticton weatherVernon WeatherShuswap WeatherOsoyoos Weatherwinter storm warningBC Interior Weather
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.