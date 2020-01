Send this page to someone via email

It’s called beautiful British Columbia for a reason — even when it’s covered in snow.

This week, Mother Nature dropped snow aplenty throughout the Southern Interior.

In turn, area residents brought out their cameras and cellphones to photograph the winter wonderland.

Here are some of the many photos sent to Global Okanagan from viewers and readers.

Kelowna and Okanagan Lake. Julie Redding Chase Creek. Barb Tomlinson A view from Oyama. Wendy Couch A cloudy view from Kelowna. Marianne Evashuk Gyro Beach in Kelowna. Sandra Gault Rose Valley, West Kelowna. Keith Hastings A home in Armstrong. Pat Weninger Greenwood. Brigitte Huerzeler Ice fishing on Philip Lake. Barb Tomlinson A hawk looking on in the Okanagan. James Burrell Dark clouds over Peachland. James Burrell Black Mountain, Kelowna. Robert Roggensack A snowy walk along the Mission Creek Greenway in Kelowna. Duncan Schroff Christmas lights in Armstrong. Jeff Ashworth A view from Old Kamloops Road in Vernon. Dean Roosevelt Snow covering a bird house in West Kelowna. Elaine Grison A Northern Flicker. Brenda Gooder Sovereign Lake, at SilverStar Resort near Vernon. Laurel Neufeld A view of blue skies from Predator Ridge. Mark Lawrence

