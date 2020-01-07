Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Kingston, Ont. police seize $10K worth of drugs, firearms following hotel raids

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted January 7, 2020 7:03 pm
Two people are facing several charges after Kingston police executed search warrants at a local hotel, allegedly seizing firearms and illicit drugs.
Two people are facing several charges after Kingston police executed search warrants at a local hotel, allegedly seizing firearms and illicit drugs. CKWS

Two people have been arrested after Kingston police executed search warrants at a local hotel, where officers allegedly found a large quantity of drugs and firearms.

The investigation began on Jan. 3, when police say they saw a stolen vehicle leaving the parking lot of an unidentified north-end hotel.

READ MORE: Purple fentanyl, meth, replica guns seized in Deseronto following OPP search

Police later found the stolen vehicle in a north-end apartment building’s parking lot. Investigators then went to the hotel, where they viewed security footage that allegedly showed a man driving the stolen vehicle to the hotel, and unloading items from the vehicle into the hotel with the help of a woman.

Police believe the man and the woman were staying together at the hotel.

Around 11 a.m. on Jan. 3, Kingston police obtained a warrant to enter a hotel room, and while the woman left the hotel to go to a nearby store, police entered the room and arrested the man.

Story continues below advertisement
RAW: Winnipeg police seize millions in drugs, tobacco during Project Highland raids
RAW: Winnipeg police seize millions in drugs, tobacco during Project Highland raids

Kingston police say they found a restricted firearm, a replica firearm and two boxes of ammunition in the hotel room. The woman was then arrested shortly thereafter as she was exiting the nearby store.

Another search warrant was granted and Kingston police searched the hotel room, allegedly finding a quantity of cocaine, methamphetamine and various other controlled substances and packaging materials with a street value of approximately $10,000, as well as cash.

READ MORE: Weapons, cash, $70K worth of narcotics seized from Kingston home: police

A 50-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman were jointly was charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000, possession of a restricted firearm without holding a licence and registration certificate, possession of an unloaded regulated firearm, possession of stolen property under $5,000, three counts possessing a Schedule I substance for trafficking and possession of a Schedule III substance for trafficking.

The man was additionally charged with two counts of breach of undertaking.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kingston Policekingston crimekingston drugsDrugs Kingstonkingston firearmskingston north enddrugs kingston major crimesfirearms kingstonhotel drugs kingston
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.