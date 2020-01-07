Kingston, Ont. police seize $10K worth of drugs, firearms following hotel raids

Send this page to someone via email

Two people have been arrested after Kingston police executed search warrants at a local hotel, where officers allegedly found a large quantity of drugs and firearms.

The investigation began on Jan. 3, when police say they saw a stolen vehicle leaving the parking lot of an unidentified north-end hotel.

Police later found the stolen vehicle in a north-end apartment building’s parking lot. Investigators then went to the hotel, where they viewed security footage that allegedly showed a man driving the stolen vehicle to the hotel, and unloading items from the vehicle into the hotel with the help of a woman.

Police believe the man and the woman were staying together at the hotel.

Around 11 a.m. on Jan. 3, Kingston police obtained a warrant to enter a hotel room, and while the woman left the hotel to go to a nearby store, police entered the room and arrested the man.

Kingston police say they found a restricted firearm, a replica firearm and two boxes of ammunition in the hotel room. The woman was then arrested shortly thereafter as she was exiting the nearby store.

Another search warrant was granted and Kingston police searched the hotel room, allegedly finding a quantity of cocaine, methamphetamine and various other controlled substances and packaging materials with a street value of approximately $10,000, as well as cash.

A 50-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman were jointly was charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000, possession of a restricted firearm without holding a licence and registration certificate, possession of an unloaded regulated firearm, possession of stolen property under $5,000, three counts possessing a Schedule I substance for trafficking and possession of a Schedule III substance for trafficking.

The man was additionally charged with two counts of breach of undertaking.