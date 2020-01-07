Guelph police constable to face trial following impaired driving charge

Send this page to someone via email

A Guelph police officer has been reassigned to administrative duties while facing an impaired driving charge.

Wellington County OPP said 32-year-old Margaret Pickard was stopped at a RIDE checkpoint on Nov. 28 in Fergus, Ont., and failed a roadside screening test.

She was brought to the OPP’s operations centre for further testing and it’s alleged Pickard was driving with a blood-alcohol level over 0.08.

Pickard’s licence was suspended for 90 days and her vehicle was impounded for seven days.

Insp. Andrea Ninacs with Guelph Police’s Professional Standards Unit confirmed on Tuesday that Pickard is a constable with the service and has been taken off the road pending the matter, which is now before the courts.

She said Guelph police would not be commenting further.

The charge against Pickard has not been tested in court and she will make an appearance at the end of January.

