Rascal Flatts calling it quits, going on one final farewell tour

Send this page to someone via email

This might come as a surprise to many diehard fans, but after two decades of making music and touring the world together, the much-beloved country trio Rascal Flatts is calling it quits.

On Tuesday morning, during an appearance on CBS This Morning, the band announced its farewell.

Before throwing in the towel, however, Rascal Flatts will embark on one final 12-month tour — the Life Is a Highway Tour — which will also celebrate their 20th anniversary together.

So far, the What Hurts the Most rockers have announced only its North American leg of the farewell tour, which will include 24 dates across the U.S. and one in Canada.

Country music superstars @rascalflatts announced they are going on a farewell tour. Marking the band's 20th anniversary, the Rascal Flatts Farewell: Life Is A Highway Tour will kick off in June in Indianapolis. https://t.co/EXX5tXjGW2 pic.twitter.com/UWUSTE3w8p — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) January 7, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

On Twitter, Rascal Flatts wrote: “When we started out 20 years ago, we could not imagine all of the people, places and gifts we would encounter.”

“As we head out on the Life is A Highway tour, there is no sadness,” the group added. “Just new chapters, new journeys, and new beginnings.”

For those who may not know, the Columbus, Ohio-based band was formed in 1999 by frontman Gary LeVox, bassist Jay DeMarcus and guitarist Joe Don Rooney.

Throughout their career, they’ve released 10 studio albums and won countless country music awards, including the Grammy Award for ‘Best Country Song’ in 2006.

On what “farewell” means for Rascal Flatts, LeVox told the This Morning hosts that it means members haven’t had time for a break or to “reflect.”

“Our fans have given us so much,” he added, [and] we’ve achieved so many milestones in our career.”

Story continues below advertisement

“Here comes goodbye,” said DeMarcus, 48, on the upcoming tour.

Rooney, 44, chimed in saying: “We’re saying thank you for all these years, these memories we’ve stockpiled. It’s our way of showing appreciation, and with a humble heart saying ‘Thank you.'”

Though DeMarcus claimed that the band has no plans for the future, LeVox, 49, revealed that Rascal Flatts may have one more album left in the bag.

“We have new music coming this year,” he said. “We’ve got surprises all through the year,” he added, hinting at potential special guest acts for the highly anticipated tour.

“We want to take the year and focus on a celebration of thanking our fans for 20 wonderful years,” added DeMarcus.

When we started out 20 years ago, we could not imagine all of the people, places and gifts we would encounter. As we head out on the Rascal Flatts Farewell – Life is A Highway Tour, there is no sadness. Just new chapters, new journeys, and new beginnings. pic.twitter.com/IL7Rnw1pv1 — Rascal Flatts (@rascalflatts) January 7, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

On whether or not Rascal Flatts will reunite in the future, the bassist was vague.

He said, “We make music and that’s what we do, and we may do it again someday collectively.”

DeMarcus also clarified that there were no harsh feelings between the band members.

“We’re not going to sign some pact that says we’re never going to tour again,” he joked, in reference to the recent comeback of Mötley Crüe, the American heavy metal band.

“We all still love each other,” he concluded.

Rascal Flatts, pictured in June 2014. Larry Busacca / Getty Images

Fans of the trio can sign up to the Rascal Flatts free fan club, making them eligible for early access tickets. There, supporters are also granted access to the “fan wall,” where users can share photos and memories of the band with one another.

Story continues below advertisement

Ticket details and band updates are available through the official Rascal Flatts website.

2020 North American ‘Life is a Highway’ tour dates:

June 11 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center

June 12 — Detroit, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

June 13 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center

June 25 — Chicago, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

June 27 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ S&T Bank Music Park

July 18 — Dallas, Tex. @ Dos Equis Pavilion

July 23 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sept. 3 — Toronto, Ont. @ Budweiser Stage

Sept. 4 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center

Sept. 5 — Buffalo, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheate

Sept. 10 — Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park

Sept. 11 — Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Sept. 12 — Washington, D.C. @ Jiffy Lube Live

Sept. 17 — Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Sept. 18 — Boston, Mass. @ Xfinity Center

Sept. 19 — Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center

Oct. 1 — Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

Oct. 2 — San Diego, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Oct. 3 — Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

Oct. 7 — Denver, Col. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Oct. 9 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater

Oct. 10 — Phoenix, Ari. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

Oct. 15 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Oct. 16 — Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Oct. 17 — West Palm Beach, Fla. @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre

Story continues below advertisement