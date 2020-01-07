Chester Bennington’s widow remarries, criticizes tabloids over false reports

Send this page to someone via email

On Saturday, Talinda Bennington, widow of late-Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington, was remarried in O’ahu, Hawaii.

The 43-year-old took to Instagram to confirm the marriage on Sunday while also expressing her excitement. It came nearly two and a half years after the death of the Numb singer.

Back in September, Talinda announced her engagement to Michael Fredman — her now-husband — to the public, revealing that she had found “love after tragedy” in him, adding that the remaining Linkin Park bandmates and the Bennington family had given her their blessings.

As she recalled the “joy and love” of her recent wedding day in the post, Talinda also criticized multiple news outlets (including TMZ) for publishing erroneous articles which falsely reported that she had remarried on New Year’s Day.

Talinda fired back at the tabloids for supposedly writing this, as Jan. 1 was the date that she was married to Chester.

“The day we chose was a day of meaning, in many different ways,” she wrote. “My anniversary with my love, Chester, Jan. 1, was NOT THE DATE.”

“Jan. 1 will always be the day I married Chester. I would never paint over that beautiful day with anything else,” said Talinda.

She continued: “To all of the tabloids who printed a false story, inciting anger [towards] me and my husband — who has upset lots of fans — and to create anger and pain, I ask you ‘FOR WHAT?’ To make money off of a false headline should be criminal. SHAME ON YOU.”

Hours later, Talinda returned to Instagram sharing photos from her wedding — which were “obtained” by TMZ — visibly showing Jan. 4 as the date of the wedding.

“These awful tabloids need to fact check,” said the newlywed.

“Why lie?” she asked rhetorically. “To get attention. Well, they have our attention now and we see right through them.”

In her post, Talinda described Fredman as a “wonderful man” and “great friend.”

The Linkin Park frontman died by suicide on July 20, 2017, at age 41.

Talinda and Chester shared son Tyler, 13, as well as twins Lilly and Lila, 7.