No one injured at Knights Inn fire in Kingston’s midtown

Firefighters, police and paramedics were called to a Kingston motel on Tuesday morning to respond to a fire.

The fire was located at the back of the building, in a section where rooms are rented by the month. Kingston Fire and Rescue Capt. Ron Timlin says they are not treating the fire as suspicious and the blaze was not caused by smoking.

Timlin says firefighters found a hotspot underneath the floor in a unit on the second floor of the building. They had to smash out a window to the unit, which Timlin says was filled with heavy smoke.

Paramedics were on scene treating one person, but Timlin says they were being treated for a preexisting condition, and were agitated by the fire but not injured.

Kingston police were on scene, and said the motel was evacuated around 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday so that firefighters could deal with the fire.

Timlin says guests on the first floor should be allowed back into their rooms within the hour, but the second floor will remain evacuated until the cause of the fire is determined.

Kingston Fire and Rescue said fire inspectors have been dispatched to the scene and will be investigating the cause of the fire.

They also asked the public to steer clear of the area while the investigation takes place.