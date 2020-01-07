Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

No one injured at Knights Inn fire in Kingston’s midtown

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted January 7, 2020 12:13 pm
Kingston firefighters, police and paramedics were called to the Knights Inn at 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday to evacuate the motel due to a fire.
Kingston firefighters, police and paramedics were called to the Knights Inn at 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday to evacuate the motel due to a fire. Matt Head / Global Kingston

Firefighters, police and paramedics were called to a Kingston motel on Tuesday morning to respond to a fire.

The fire was located at the back of the building, in a section where rooms are rented by the month. Kingston Fire and Rescue Capt. Ron Timlin says they are not treating the fire as suspicious and the blaze was not caused by smoking.

READ MORE: Kingston Fire and Rescue responds to blaze at Weller Avenue apartment building

Timlin says firefighters found a hotspot underneath the floor in a unit on the second floor of the building. They had to smash out a window to the unit, which Timlin says was filled with heavy smoke.

Paramedics were on scene treating one person, but Timlin says they were being treated for a preexisting condition, and were agitated by the fire but not injured.

Kingston police were on scene, and said the motel was evacuated around 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday so that firefighters could deal with the fire.

Story continues below advertisement

Timlin says guests on the first floor should be allowed back into their rooms within the hour, but the second floor will remain evacuated until the cause of the fire is determined.

Kingston Fire and Rescue said fire inspectors have been dispatched to the scene and will be investigating the cause of the fire.

They also asked the public to steer clear of the area while the investigation takes place.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kingston Firekingston fire and rescueFire KingstonKingston motelKnights Inn Kingstonfire kingston hotelfire knights innknights inn fire
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.