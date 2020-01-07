Menu

1 dead after 2-vehicle crash near Coaldale, Alta.

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted January 7, 2020 12:47 am
Police are investigating after a person was killed in two-vehicle crash near Coaldale, Alta., on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020.
Police are investigating after a person was killed in two-vehicle crash near Coaldale, Alta., on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. The Canadian Press Images-Mario Beauregard

One person was killed in a two-vehicle collision near Coaldale, Alta., on Monday, according to RCMP.

Police said they responded to the crash between a truck and a van near Highway 3 and Highway 512 at around 8 p.m.

The only person in the van was declared dead at the scene, police said, adding that they will not release the identity.

One person inside the truck was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries and a second person from that vehicle was treated on scene by EMS, according to RCMP.

Police expected traffic on the eastbound lanes of Highway 3 to be rerouted for “several hours.”

Coaldale RCMP are investigating.

Coaldale is about 18 kilometres east of Lethbridge.

