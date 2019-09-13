Lethbridge man dies in rollover collision near Coaldale

A 25-year-old man from Lethbridge has died following a rollover collision north of Coaldale.

RCMP said it happened around 1 a.m. Thursday near the Coaldale industrial area.

Investigators believe a dark blue BMW had been travelling fast when it drove into a field and flipped, coming to a rest on its passenger side. The vehicle then caught fire.

READ MORE: 2 seniors dead after collision with semi truck south of Lethbridge

RCMP said Friday the 25-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene and a 20-year-old woman who was also in the vehicle suffered serious injuries.

The woman was transported to hospital in Lethbridge before she was transferred to Calgary. Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

WATCH (Aug. 1, 2019): Alberta RCMP officer offers safety tips for new drivers

“All possible contributing factors related to this collision are being considered as it remains under investigation,” said Coaldale RCMP in a news release late Friday afternoon.

“Weather and road conditions have been ruled out as not contributing factors.”