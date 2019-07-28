Traffic
July 28, 2019 10:12 am

2 seniors dead after collision with semi truck south of Lethbridge

By Digital Journalist  Global News

According to RCMP, two people died after a collision with a semi truck on Highway 4 near Coaldale, Alta.

Global News
A couple in their 80s have died after their vehicle collided with a semi truck near Coaldale, east of Lethbridge, on Saturday.

RCMP said the collision happened around 7:40 p.m. Saturday.

According to police, the seniors’ Chevrolet Equinox was struck broadside by the semi truck in the centre of the highway as it was making a turn onto Highway 4 from Range Road 205.

Both seniors, who were from Taber, died at the scene.

Although the next of kin has been notified, RCMP say they will not be releasing the couple’s identities.

There were two people in the semi truck at the time of the crash, but they were not injured.

Highway 4 was shut down for nearly six hours to allow police to investigate the crash, however the road has since been reopened.

According to RCMP, there will be no charges laid in the incident.

