2 seniors dead after collision with semi truck south of Lethbridge

A couple in their 80s have died after their vehicle collided with a semi truck near Coaldale, east of Lethbridge, on Saturday.

RCMP said the collision happened around 7:40 p.m. Saturday.

READ MORE: 2 people injured in crash on southern Alberta highway

According to police, the seniors’ Chevrolet Equinox was struck broadside by the semi truck in the centre of the highway as it was making a turn onto Highway 4 from Range Road 205.

Both seniors, who were from Taber, died at the scene.

Although the next of kin has been notified, RCMP say they will not be releasing the couple’s identities.

There were two people in the semi truck at the time of the crash, but they were not injured.

READ MORE: 2 people seriously injured in collision east of Lethbridge

Highway 4 was shut down for nearly six hours to allow police to investigate the crash, however the road has since been reopened.

According to RCMP, there will be no charges laid in the incident.