Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Weather

Cold front expected to freeze Alberta later this week

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted January 6, 2020 7:38 pm
Bundled up Calgarians keeping warm in cold weather.
Bundled up Calgarians keeping warm in cold weather. Global News

Get ready to chill, Albertans.

The weather across the province is expected to take a massive nosedive later in the week, according to Environment Canada, with the possibility of extreme cold alerts.

In Alberta, extreme cold alerts are issued when the temperature or wind chill reaches -40 C.

Story continues below advertisement

In Edmonton, the temperatures are set to begin lowering throughout the week, with a low of -20 C with wind chill predicted Tuesday, and then down to -27 C by Saturday.

“After numerous ridges this season in the jetstream, we have been well above average,” said Global Edmonton meteorologist Jesse Beyer on Monday.

“But that will change with a trough expected to dig into the Canadian west, opening the floodgates of Arctic air into the prairies.”

Tweet This
Beyer said that a “conveyor belt of Arctic highs [is] expected to migrate into the prairies over the next week.”

In Calgary, temperatures will be slightly less shiver-inducing, with around -15 C with wind chill anticipated Tuesday, and then a low of -23 C by Saturday.

READ MORE: What kind of weather should Albertans expect this winter?

Other areas around the province are expected to be just as frosty.

In Lethbridge, by Saturday it’s expected to be around -24 C.

Cities in the province’s north will see some of the coldest temps: Grande Prairie will get down to -30 C Saturday, and Fort McMurray will see a bone-chilling -32 C on the same day.

From destructive tornadoes to raging wildfires: top 5 Alberta weather events of 2019
From destructive tornadoes to raging wildfires: top 5 Alberta weather events of 2019
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Environment CanadaEdmonton weatherAlberta weatherCalgary weatherCold FrontLethbridge WeatherAlberta cold weatherCold Edmontonalberta cold frontalberta wind chillcold lethbridge
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.