Cold front expected to freeze Alberta later this week

Get ready to chill, Albertans.

The weather across the province is expected to take a massive nosedive later in the week, according to Environment Canada, with the possibility of extreme cold alerts.

In Alberta, extreme cold alerts are issued when the temperature or wind chill reaches -40 C.

(1/2) Bring out your parkas! A deep freeze is in store for #Alberta beginning later this week. Once in place, this cold dome is expected linger through next week. See the map below for forecast highs next Monday, Jan 13, 2020. #deepfreeze #parkas #ABstorm #winterishere pic.twitter.com/vKWb6KPcJJ — ECCC Weather Alberta (@ECCCWeatherAB) January 6, 2020

In Edmonton, the temperatures are set to begin lowering throughout the week, with a low of -20 C with wind chill predicted Tuesday, and then down to -27 C by Saturday.

“After numerous ridges this season in the jetstream, we have been well above average,” said Global Edmonton meteorologist Jesse Beyer on Monday.

“But that will change with a trough expected to dig into the Canadian west, opening the floodgates of Arctic air into the prairies.” Tweet This

Beyer said that a “conveyor belt of Arctic highs [is] expected to migrate into the prairies over the next week.”

In Calgary, temperatures will be slightly less shiver-inducing, with around -15 C with wind chill anticipated Tuesday, and then a low of -23 C by Saturday.

Other areas around the province are expected to be just as frosty.

In Lethbridge, by Saturday it’s expected to be around -24 C.

Cities in the province’s north will see some of the coldest temps: Grande Prairie will get down to -30 C Saturday, and Fort McMurray will see a bone-chilling -32 C on the same day.

