Sports

Raptors forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson soars on court, but CN Tower glass floor proves too much

By Staff Global News
Posted January 6, 2020 6:58 pm
Updated January 6, 2020 7:09 pm
Raptors forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson visits CN Tower
WATCH ABOVE: Rondae Hollis-Jefferson became overcome with nerves while stopping at the CN Tower’s glass floor.

Standing at six-foot-six, NBA forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson is used to soaring to impressive heights on the basketball court.

For the Toronto Raptors player, though, the CN Tower‘s glass floor, 1,122 feet above the ground, proved to be too much.

In a 21-second video shared on Instagram Monday afternoon with the caption, “This ain’t it bruh,” and viewed thousands of times, Hollis-Jefferson can be seen on the floor as his legs rest on the glass-bottomed portion.

As Hollis-Jefferson began to slide onto the glass, he can be seen grimacing before smiling and looking up toward the ceiling.

“I’m on it, I’m on it,” he can be heard saying before jumping up.

Raptors staff shared the video on the team’s Twitter account, saying, “Happens to everyone.” It prompted messages of support from Twitter users.

“This is so me. I can’t even get that close. You are not alone,” Cindy McCutcheon wrote.

“You’re braver than I am @IAmCHAP24. I’d be the lady happily standing as far back from there as possible and yet being completely anxious about my family being on top of that glass,” Ally Brave wrote.

Staff assure visitors on the CN Tower’s website the glass floor is strong — so much so that it can support the weight of 35 moose.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
