Raptors forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson soars on court, but CN Tower glass floor proves too much

Send this page to someone via email

Standing at six-foot-six, NBA forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson is used to soaring to impressive heights on the basketball court.

For the Toronto Raptors player, though, the CN Tower‘s glass floor, 1,122 feet above the ground, proved to be too much.

In a 21-second video shared on Instagram Monday afternoon with the caption, “This ain’t it bruh,” and viewed thousands of times, Hollis-Jefferson can be seen on the floor as his legs rest on the glass-bottomed portion.

READ MORE: CN Tower unveils its biggest renovation for 42nd birthday

As Hollis-Jefferson began to slide onto the glass, he can be seen grimacing before smiling and looking up toward the ceiling.

“I’m on it, I’m on it,” he can be heard saying before jumping up.

Raptors staff shared the video on the team’s Twitter account, saying, “Happens to everyone.” It prompted messages of support from Twitter users.

Story continues below advertisement

“This is so me. I can’t even get that close. You are not alone,” Cindy McCutcheon wrote.

“You’re braver than I am @IAmCHAP24. I’d be the lady happily standing as far back from there as possible and yet being completely anxious about my family being on top of that glass,” Ally Brave wrote.

Staff assure visitors on the CN Tower’s website the glass floor is strong — so much so that it can support the weight of 35 moose.

Story continues below advertisement

This is so me. I can't even get that close. You are not alone. — Cindy McCutcheon (@tripsacm3) January 6, 2020

You’re braver than I am @IAmCHAP24 I’d be the lady happily standing as far back from there as possible & yet being completely anxious about my family being on top of that glass!! 😂 — Ally Brave (@thebraves_4) January 6, 2020

Story continues below advertisement