October 9, 2018 8:28 pm

Six new Canadians took their citizenship oath on the CN Tower’s EdgeWalk

Suspended more than 300 meters above downtown Toronto, six new Canadians took the oath of citizenship on Tuesday from the edge of one of the world’s tallest structures.

Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen administered the oath to the new citizens, hailing from six different countries, as they were held in cables off the 116-story-high platform known as the EdgeWalk, on the side of the landmark CN Tower.

The tower, which soars 553 meters, has hosted citizenship ceremonies before, but not one from such breathless heights, according to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada.

Canada accepted more than 270,000 new immigrants in 2017.

“The sky is the limit with #Canadian citizenship,” tweeted the minister after the ceremony.

New Canadians

