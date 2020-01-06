Menu

Crime

Accused in fatal Red Deer Walmart shooting applying for legal aid ahead of February court date

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 6, 2020 2:20 pm
Updated January 6, 2020 2:23 pm
Shock and grief in Red Deer after man killed in random shooting
WATCH: (Dec. 23, 2019) A widow and an entire community is mourning the death of man killed in a random shooting at a Walmart in Red Deer. Fletcher Kent has the latest.

A man accused in a fatal shooting outside a Walmart store in central Alberta is applying for legal aid and has yet to secure a lawyer.

Chase Freed appeared briefly in Red Deer provincial court today via closed-circuit television from the Edmonton Remand Centre where he remains in custody.

Freed faces six charges, including second-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder with a firearm.

Jim Williams of Red Deer, who was 69, was killed outside a city Walmart on Dec. 20 after purchasing deodorant at the store.

READ MORE: ‘He was my everything,’ says wife of man killed in shooting outside Red Deer Walmart

Police believe the suspect also fired at two other people.

Freed’s next court appearance is set for Feb. 18.

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP have said Williams was shot during an altercation with a man he didn’t know. Police said the suspect fled in a stolen vehicle driven by a woman.

The two were arrested about four hours later near Rimbey, Alta., following an intense police search.

READ MORE: Fatal shooting at Red Deer Walmart was random; 2 people facing charges

Crystal Maurice, who faces four counts including being an accessory after the fact to murder, is due to appear in court on Wednesday.

A memorial service for Williams, who was severely burned in a propane explosion in 1991, was held on Saturday.

His widow, Roxine Williams, said her husband had been a truck driver, but had to retire after he was burned.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
