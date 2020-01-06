City of Edmonton asking for feedback on councillor wards ahead of 2021 election

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Edmonton is looking to get a feel for what changes may be needed for the councillor representation system as preparations get underway for the next election.

The city has launched a ward boundary review in hopes of hearing from residents on the current configuration ahead of the 2021 municipal election.

Currently, the city is split into 12 electoral wards, each of which has its own city councillor.

But some recent changes to Edmonton means some ward boundaries may need to be adjusted.

Since the city’s last election in 2017, Edmonton has annexed land from Leduc County and the City of Beaumont, some wards have increased their populations, and some wards have seen more residential developments than others.

Residents can attend a series of drop-in open houses in the next several weeks to give their feedback:

Tuesday, Jan. 7

Mill Woods Senior & Multicultural Centre

6-8:30 p.m.

2610 Hewes Way NW

Wednesday, Jan. 8

Terwillegar Community Recreation Centre

6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

2051 Leger Road N.W.

Thursday, Jan. 9

The Orange Hub

6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

10045 156 Street N.W.

Tuesday, Jan. 14

Abbotsfield Recreation Centre

6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

3006 119 Avenue N.W.

Wednesday, Jan. 15

City Hall

5 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

1 Sir Winston Churchill Square

The information collected will be examined by a Ward Boundary Commission that was established by council in June 2019. The commission, made up of members of the public, will give a report on what changes, if any, should be made. That’s expected to be presented to council by June 2020.

For those who cannot attend the in-person sessions, an online survey will be open until Jan. 17.

