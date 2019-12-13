Edmonton city council votes to spend money on widening Terwillegar Drive on Day 3 of budget deliberations

Send this page to someone via email

Two major projects were approved by Edmonton city council on Friday morning, as councilors entered their third day of budget deliberations.

They agreed to spend $103 million on widening Terwillegar Drive. However, what will be done won’t be as elaborate as first proposed. Instead of doing intersection work all the way south to Anthony Henday Drive for over $300 million, planners will concentrate on the north portion of Terwillegar.

READ MORE: Edmonton city council agrees to push back construction of Lewis Farms rec centre

3:05 Council votes to defer plans to build west Edmonton rec centre Council votes to defer plans to build west Edmonton rec centre

Jason Meliefste, acting deputy city manager of integrated infrastructure services, told council the new plan will couple this job with rehabilition work on Whitemud Drive.

“[It will] allow us the opportunity to make sure that the work that’s happening on the bridge coincides with the work that’s happening on the Whitemud,” he said.

Coun. Tim Cartmell said Edmontonians can expect both projects to happen sometime between 2023 and 2026, as more lanes — both for private vehicles and isolated lanes for transit — will link up with the Whitemud.

Story continues below advertisement

“What will be the early part of the Terwillegar Drive improvements will be the additional lanes and the improved intersections at 40 Avenue and then Rabbit Hill Road, and then that will be ready when they do the interchange work,” Meliefste said. “So we’ll have a very smooth running, operating interchange and the ability to get buses and vehicles to the south half of that road.

“That bridge is one of the next ones that gets fixed, like Groat is now. It’s one of the next ones that will be built, so we get two items with one [investment]. We get economies of scale by combining the projects.”

The vote was unanimous, however, Coun. Aaron Paquette said he only voted for the plan because of the transit portion of it. He said he is not a fan of road widening.

“More care lanes will not reduce congestion,” he said.

“On these major thoroughfares, all it does is encourage more people to take that route than it did before.” Tweet This

Council also voted to spend $30 million to redo Stadium Station along the oldest LRT line in the city.

“After 40-some-odd years, to get any kind of improvement to the Stadium Station is absolute heaven,” Coun. Tony Caterina beamed.

The work will improve safety, eliminating the need for train passengers to go upstairs and downstairs from Commonwealth Stadium to reach the platform.

Caterina said the improved station is also kickstarting residential development in the immediate area.

Story continues below advertisement

“There’s over $50 million from the developer that’s already been sunk into that area to move forward, all based on renewal of that particular station.”

READ MORE: Edmonton budget talks Day 1: West LRT funding, Lewis Farms rec centre postponement debated

3:20 2020 budget deliberations put Edmonton projects under microscope 2020 budget deliberations put Edmonton projects under microscope