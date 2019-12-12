Edmonton city council agrees to push back construction of Lewis Farms rec centre

Send this page to someone via email

Plans to build a large rec centre for a quickly growing part of west Edmonton were officially put on hold on Day 2 of budget deliberations at city hall on Thursday.

The vote to defer plans to build the previously approved $321-million Lewis Farms Recreation Centre was passed unanimously, however, Coun. Mike Nickel was not at his seat at council when the vote took place.

Coun. Andrew Knack, who represents constituents who live where the rec centre would have been located, had earlier raised the question of whether the project could go ahead on time but at a lower cost if design plans for the project were scaled back and simplified.

City councillors are discussing how to find efficiencies in their next budget as the city is currently dealing with nearly $185 million less in infrastructure funding because of provincial cuts that came about in the UCP government’s October budget.

Some councillors have indicated they would like to keep a proposed property tax increase at the original 2.6 per cent mark for 2020. Others have indicated they’d like to try and reduce it even more.

–With files from Global News’ Emily Mertz