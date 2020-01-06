Mike’s Monday Outlook: Get your shovels ready

As much as there’s been snow or a lot of snow on the ground since the Thanksgiving storm, Winnipeg and southern Manitoba will be in for another couple of snowy days and possibly the biggest since October.

Before you jump on me saying I’m being sensational, there haven’t been many terribly snowy days since Oct. 10 and 11.

The most snow we saw at once in Winnipeg in November was 5.4 cm. The most snow in December showed up at the end of the month with 7 cm. These aren’t my numbers, they come from an Environment and Climate Change Canada site in the city.

Wednesday and Thursday will be snowy ones and have the potential to beat those numbers.

Before we get there, Monday has low pressure sitting over the province so there’s the chance of some flurries late Monday and overnight before the sky clears. Tuesday will be a sunny one but with clear conditions comes cooler temperatures. This won’t be the case so much Tuesday, but more so Tuesday night into Wednesday morning as temperatures drop well into the minus 20s. This isn’t out of the ordinary this time of year, it’s just cooler than anything we’ve had to deal with since mid-December.

Story continues below advertisement

When snow arrives, it will be fairly widespread. There will be similar amounts in Alberta and Saskatchewan before the system arrives in Manitoba so that may help diagnose how much will fall around our area.

Starting Wednesday and continuing through Thursday, we can expect snow and at this point, 5 to 10 cm looks likely for many areas with higher amounts possible as well.

It is likely snowfall warnings will be issued for Alberta on Tuesday for expectations of 10 to 15 cm and these types of snowfall totals could land in southern Manitoba as well. Widespread snow is expected around the southern half of the province.

RPM Model run from Jan 6, 2020. Global News

Behind this system, the sky will clear and temperatures will fall slightly, though it won’t be really noticeable in the overnight temperatures.

Story continues below advertisement

Temperatures this time of year are often in the low 20s. It will be more noticeable Friday afternoon as temperatures aren’t likely to do much warming up.

Winnipeg’s 5 day forecast from Jan 6, 2020. Global News

1:23 Lack of snow drives down snowmobile season Lack of snow drives down snowmobile season