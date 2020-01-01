Despite lack of snow, record-breaking Manitoba snow maze set to be even larger this year

Send this page to someone via email

All the pieces of the puzzle are in place, and A Maze in Corn is set to open its record-breaking snow maze on Saturday.

Last year, the maze broke a Guiness World Record, and owner Cline Masse says this year’s maze is expected to be even bigger than before.

“We started it last year and 80 feet a day was a big day,” said Masse.

“And now, with the crew we have this year — mostly the same people — we’re doing 540 feet of snow wall.”

The theme of the maze this year marks Manitoba’s 150th anniversary.

The lack of snowfall this year did make for some challenges while building the maze. Masse uses artificial snow for the maze, but this year he was forced to make a larger base.

“This year, with Mother Nature not playing nice and giving us any snow to work with, we had to cover this whole field with about a foot and a half of snow so we don’t get our snow dirty,” he said.

The maze will also feature several snow sculptures outside the maze, done by snow carver Lyle Peters.

“[I first started carving] during a boring hockey game,” said Peters. “I was watching the Canadiens lose, so I went outside and made a snow block and started carving.

“It’s a cheap winter sport for me. I have lots of friends that help me and they all love doing it, and seeing the finished product at the end and seeing what you did, that’s satisfying.”

